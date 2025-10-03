The best M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7 beta is the current meta for mid-to-long range engagements. M8A1 is a 4-round burst marksman rifle with an extremely high rate of fire. This gun is considered the range meta of Black Ops 7, due to its ability to down opponents in just a single burst. All you will have to do is connect the burst on the upper torso and head region, and you will have an enemy elimination.

However, this high rate of fire also leads to a sharp upward recoil, which can only be controlled with a proper set of attachments. As such, this article will list the best M8A1 loadout for Black Ops 7 that you can use in the current beta test.

Black Ops 7: Best M8A1 loadout

The M8A1 is a meta-tier burst marksman rifle in Black Ops 7 that can take down the enemy in just a single well-placed 4-round burst. However, the duration between the two bursts is significant, and there is a high chance that you will be eliminated if you can not accurately land the first burst on the upper torso and head region.

Thus, the M8A1 must be equipped with a proper set of attachments if you wish to avoid the sharp upward recoil of the gun and be on target while firing at the enemies.

However, to get the best M8A1 loadout for Black Ops 7, you will have to first max level the firearm. To ensure that the grind is not too tedious, we will also add a low-level loadout for the gun that you can use while levelling it up.

Here are the two best M8A1 loadouts for Black Ops 7 beta:

M8A1 in Black Ops 7 beta (Image via Activision)

Best low-level M8A1 build:

Muzzle: Redwell 5.56 Compensator

Redwell 5.56 Compensator Underbarrel: Ironhold Angled Grip

Ironhold Angled Grip Magazine: Sentinel Extended Mag

Sentinel Extended Mag Optic: Lethal Tools ELO

Lethal Tools ELO Rear Grip: Instinct Grip

This loadout can be achieved by just levelling up the M8A1 to level 15.

Best max-level M8A1 build:

Muzzle: Vas 5.56 Suppressor

Vas 5.56 Suppressor Underbarrel: Axis Shift Vertical Foregrip

Axis Shift Vertical Foregrip Laser: 3mW Motion Strike Laser

3mW Motion Strike Laser Optic: Lethal Tools ELO

Lethal Tools ELO Rear Grip: Hexcut Grip

Both of these builds provide the gun with the necessary vertical recoil control so that it becomes easy for you to keep the crosshair on target even while firing the gun.

How to unlock M8A1 in Black Ops 7?

Unlocking M8A1 in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

The M8A1 is one of the earlier weapons that you can get your hands on in Black Ops 7 beta. All you will have to do is reach level 7 on your player profile, and you will have access to this gun.

This covers everything that you need to know about the best M8A1 loadout for Black Ops 7 beta. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.

