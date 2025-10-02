The best weapon loadout for Black Ops 7 beta phase may differ for everyone. However, there are some weapons that perform better than the limited arsenal available in Activision’s new shooter title. Using these guns can help you perform better when playing in online multiplayer matches. That said, mastering the weapons can take a while as they have different pros and cons.This article will highlight the best weapon loadout for Black Ops 7 beta.Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The choices of weapons and/or attachments made in this article may or may not suit every individual.What is the best weapon loadout in Black Ops 7 (Beta)?Here is the most effective weapon loadout in Black Ops 7 that fans can use to get an edge over opponents:M15 MOD 0 (Primary Assault Rifle)M15 MOD 0 Assault Rifle in best weapon loadout for Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)Recommended build:Muzzle: Muzzle BrakeBarrel: Long BarrelUnderbarrel: Mobile Recoil ForegripRear Grip: Stabilization GripOptic: Mini Reflex 01CODA 9 (Secondary Pistol)CODA 9 Pistol in best weapon loadout for Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)Recommended build:Muzzle: CompensatorBarrel: Long BarrelMagazine: Extended Mag IRear Grip: Mobile Quickdraw GripOptic: Mini Reflex 01EquipmentLethalFrag Grenade or Combat AxeTacticalStim Shot or FlashbangField UpgradeDrone Pod or Active Camo(Some weapons, attachments, and equipment may need to be unlocked by progressing to higher account levels)It is important to note that this loadout may not be effective for players who prefer to adopt a slower-paced or long-range playstyle. However, it is the best weapon loadout for Black Ops 7 for aggressive players who prefer to go around and pick fights.Also read: All Black Ops 7 beta maps and modes explainedThe M15 MOD 0 Assault Rifle has a good balance of firepower and recoil kick. The weapon also provides moderate mobility that you can use to rotate around the map and relocate to advantageous positions. However, it is likely going to be less agile than the SMGs.The CODA 9 is a capable pistol that you can use as a quick switch during gunfights. However, it lacks power, and you can choose to replace it with a different weapon according to personal preference.Frag Grenade is a classic choice that is great for throwing near objective entry routes to score quick kills. The Combat Axe is for adventurous players and has a high risk high reward nature.Read more: Black Ops 7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error detailsThe Stim Shot is great for extending into gunfights. It is highly effective when dealing with more than one enemy and taking control of enemy-controlled parts of the map. Flashbangs are good for clearing corners and securing an early advantage during fights.The Drone Pod is an automatic device and works great for modes like Capture the Flag. Active Camo can be the perfect tool for you to launch flanks and catch opponents off guard.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.How to unlock Loadouts in Black Ops 7Black Ops 7 Beta guide: How to enable Secure BootAll Black Ops 7 beta rewards and how to unlock themBest graphics settings for Black Ops 7 Beta