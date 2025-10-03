Best Dravec 45 loadout in Black Ops 7

The Dravec 45 is an SMG in Black Ops 7 and is one of the meta weapons in the game. Despite being an SMG, it performs surprisingly well at extended ranges, making it a versatile option that excels in almost any situation. With its high stability, solid rate of fire, and effectiveness at longer distances, the Dravec 45 is a reliable choice for multiplayer battles.To maximize its potential, you’ll need to equip it with the right set of attachments. This article will walk you through the best loadout to use for the Dravec 45 SMG in Black Ops 7.Best Dravec 45 loadout to use in Black Ops 7If you are new to the Black Ops 7 beta, the Dravec 45 SMG won’t be available by default. You’ll need to progress and reach Account Level 10 to unlock it. Once unlocked, play a few matches with the weapon to level it up and gain access to its attachments. After doing so, you can try out the build below for maximum performance.Recommended build: Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor (Firepower Suppressor)Barrel: 18'' Jetstream Barrel (Bullet Velocity Barrel)Magazine: FrontGate Fast Loader (Fast Mag I)Stock: Serval Q-Step Stock (ADS Movement Stock)Optic: Lethal Tools ELO (Mini Reflex 03)The Monolithic Suppressor improves bullet velocity and damage range, making the weapon more effective at extended distances. It also hides you from enemy radar when you fire.The 18&quot; Jetstream Barrel further increases bullet velocity and range effectiveness. Since this weapon is already one of the best in the game, this barrel focuses on improving long-range connectivity and hit registration so your shots remain accurate at distance.The FrontGate Fast Loader is a fast mag that reduces the default magazine from 36 to 30 rounds in exchange for faster reloads, quicker ADS speed, and improved sprint-to-fire speed. The six-round reduction is a worthwhile trade-off for the mobility and reload advantages during intense fights.The Serval Q-Step Stock boosts walking and ADS movement speed. Because you’ll be moving constantly, even a small increase in movement while aiming can be decisive in fast-paced engagements.Finally, the Lethal Tools ELO unlocks at Peacekeeper AR level 5. Its simple floating dot and clear sight picture give you precise aiming for more consistent, accurate shots.Also read: Black Ops 7 beta weapon tier listFor the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:BO7 beta guide: How to enable TPM 2.0How to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBlack Ops 7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored