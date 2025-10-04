When does Black Ops 7 beta end?

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 04, 2025 12:29 GMT
Exploring Black Ops 7 beta end date and time (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 7 beta will end on October 8, 2025, at 10 am PT. The early access phase is currently live, where only a limited number of players could join by either pre-purchasing the game or using a valid beta code. The next stage is the open beta, which will allow everyone to try the game for free with limited content, regardless of whether they pre-purchased the game or not.

This article provides the exact Black Ops 7 beta end date and time across different regions, helping you keep track of this limited opportunity.

Black Ops 7 beta end date and time across all regions

As mentioned, the Black Ops 7 beta will conclude on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10 am PT.

also-read-trending Trending

Below is the list of end dates and times for each region:

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

October 8, 2025, at 10 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

October 8, 2025,at 11 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

October 8, 2025,at 12 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

October 8, 2025,at 1 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

October 8, 2025,at 5 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

October 8, 2025,at 7 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

October 8, 2025,at 8 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

October 8, 2025,at 8 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

October 8, 2025,at 10:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

October 9, 2025,at 1 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

October 9, 2025,at 2 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

October 9, 2025,at 3 AM

The Black Ops 7 beta is divided into two phases: early access and open beta. The early access phase began on October 2 at 9 am PT and will run for 72 hours, ending on October 5, 2025, at 9 am PT. Immediately after, on the same day at 10 am PT, the open beta will begin and remain available for three days.

In total, the beta will last six days. Players who joined during early access can enjoy the full six-day period, while those joining only in the open beta will have three days to play.

Content overview for BO7 beta

BO7 beta early access content

Core Maps

  • The Forge
  • Cortex
  • Exposure
  • Imprint

Zombies Survival Map

  • Vandorn Farm (Zombies Survival)

Game Modes

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • Hardpoint
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Overload

Black Ops 7 open beta content

Core Maps

  • Open Beta: Blackheart
  • Open Beta: Toshin
  • Early & Open Beta: The Forge
  • Early & Open Beta: Cortex
  • Early & Open Beta: Exposure
  • Early & Open Beta: Imprint

Zombies Survival Map

  • Early & Open Beta: Zombies Survival: Vandorn Farm
The game modes will remain the same as in the early access beta.

