When does Black Ops 7 beta end?

The Black Ops 7 beta will end on October 8, 2025, at 10 am PT. The early access phase is currently live, where only a limited number of players could join by either pre-purchasing the game or using a valid beta code. The next stage is the open beta, which will allow everyone to try the game for free with limited content, regardless of whether they pre-purchased the game or not.This article provides the exact Black Ops 7 beta end date and time across different regions, helping you keep track of this limited opportunity.Black Ops 7 beta end date and time across all regionsAs mentioned, the Black Ops 7 beta will conclude on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10 am PT.Below is the list of end dates and times for each region:Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PST)October 8, 2025, at 10 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)October 8, 2025,at 11 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)October 8, 2025,at 12 PMEastern Standard Time (EST)October 8, 2025,at 1 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 8, 2025,at 5 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)October 8, 2025,at 7 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)October 8, 2025,at 8 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 8, 2025,at 8 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)October 8, 2025,at 10:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)October 9, 2025,at 1 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)October 9, 2025,at 2 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 9, 2025,at 3 AMThe Black Ops 7 beta is divided into two phases: early access and open beta. The early access phase began on October 2 at 9 am PT and will run for 72 hours, ending on October 5, 2025, at 9 am PT. Immediately after, on the same day at 10 am PT, the open beta will begin and remain available for three days.In total, the beta will last six days. Players who joined during early access can enjoy the full six-day period, while those joining only in the open beta will have three days to play.Also read: Black Ops 7 beta weapon tier listContent overview for BO7 betaBO7 beta early access contentCore MapsThe ForgeCortexExposureImprintZombies Survival MapVandorn Farm (Zombies Survival)Game ModesTeam DeathmatchDominationHardpointKill ConfirmedOverloadBlack Ops 7 open beta contentCore MapsOpen Beta: BlackheartOpen Beta: ToshinEarly &amp; Open Beta: The ForgeEarly &amp; Open Beta: CortexEarly &amp; Open Beta: ExposureEarly &amp; Open Beta: ImprintZombies Survival MapEarly &amp; Open Beta: Zombies Survival: Vandorn FarmThe game modes will remain the same as in the early access beta.Also read: How to get free Raygun in Black Ops 7 Zombies betaFor the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:BO7 beta guide: How to enable TPM 2.0How to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBlack Ops 7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredBlack Ops 7 system requirementsBest M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7Black Ops 7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes