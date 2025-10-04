The best Ryden 45K loadout for Black Ops 7 will allow you to easily overwhelm your opponents in close combat during the beta test. Among all the SMGs available in the beta test, this firearm boasts one of the best damage outputs and can be considered a contender for close-range meta alongside Dravec 45. However, you will only be able to fully utilise this gun to its highest potential if you equip it with a proper set of attachments.

As such, this article will list the best Ryden 45K loadout for Black Ops 7, based on the current beta test.

Black Ops 7: Best Ryden 45K loadout

The Ryden 45K is a fast-firing SMG in the Black Ops 7 beta. Alongside its exceptional fire rate, this gun also boasts minimal recoil output with a good set of attachments. Additionally, the mobility stats of the gun are also superb, and equipping it will allow you to zoom around the maps.

To get the best Ryden 45K loadout in Black Ops 7, you will have to upgrade the gun to its max level. However, this article will also list a low-level loadout for the gun, so that you have an easier time levelling it up.

Ryden 45K in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

These are the two best Ryden 45K loadouts for Black Ops 7 beta test.

Best low-level Ryden 45K build for Black Ops 7:

Stock: Ventral Stock (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 9)

Ventral Stock (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 9) Muzzle: Bowen .45 Suppressor (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 10)

Bowen .45 Suppressor (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 10) Rear Grip: Lennox Grip (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 11)

Lennox Grip (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 11) Barrel: 9" Basilisk Barrel (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 12)

9" Basilisk Barrel (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 12) Magazine: Torch 40 Round Mag (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 13)

This low-level loadout can be obtained even before the gun reaches level 15.

Best max-level Ryden 45K Build for Black Ops 7:

Muzzle: Bowen .45 Suppressor (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 10)

Bowen .45 Suppressor (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 10) Magazine: Torch 40 Round Mag (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 13)

Torch 40 Round Mag (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 13) Barrel: 10.5" Greaves Whiptail Barrel (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 18)

10.5" Greaves Whiptail Barrel (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 18) Rear Grip: Eruption Grip (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 37)

Eruption Grip (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 37) Laser: EMT3 Agile Laser (Unlocks when Ryden 45K is level 40)

Both of these loadouts have minimal recoil feedback and are easy to use. The max-level loadout in particular also has extended range and magazine capacity, making it a very effective close-to-mid-range, low-TTK loadout.

How to unlock the Ryden 45K in Black Ops 7 beta?

Ryden 45K is a default unlock in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

The Ryden 45K is one of the default unlocks of Black Ops 7 beta. What it means is that the gun will be available for usage from the very start, and you won't have to do anything to unlock the gun.

This is all about the best Ryden 45K loadout for Black Ops 7 beta.

