Best M15 MOD 0 loadout in Black Ops 7

The best M15 MOD 0 loadout of Black Ops 7 will make the initial grinding of the beta test a lot easier. The M15 MOD 0 is the first assault rifle that you get your hands on in Black Ops 7 beta, and it excels in mid-range engagements. Not only does it have minimal upward recoil feedback, even without any attachments, its TTK is definitely meta-tier.

However, once you have reached level 4 and unlocked the custom loadout option, you can massively improve the performance of this assault rifle even more by equipping a few attachments. If you are looking for the best M15 MOD 0 loadout for Black Ops 7, then you have come to the right place.

This article will list two loadouts for the gun, one of which is the max-level best-performing loadout, and the other is a low-level loadout that will make your initial grind a lot smoother.

Black Ops 7: Best M15 MOD 0 loadout

M15 MOD 0 loadout (Image via Activision)

Here is the best M15 MOD 0 loadout for Black Ops 7 beta:

Muzzle: RL-5.56 Brake

RL-5.56 Brake Barrel: 18″ Bowen Watchtower Bar

18″ Bowen Watchtower Bar Rear Grip: Contraband Grip

Contraband Grip Underbarrel: EAM Steady-90 Grip

EAM Steady-90 Grip Optic: LTI Mini

These attachments will reduce the horizontal recoil of the firearm quite significantly and improve its damage range. This will ensure that the AR is a low-recoil beamer that you can even use for long-range gunfights on the larger maps of Black Ops 7.

Pros and cons of these attachments:

The 18" Bowen Warchtower Bar barrel will increase the damage range of the gun, so that it can even shred opponents at long ranges. When paired with the RL-5.56 Brake and the Contraband Grip, both horizontal and vertical recoil are significantly reduced, transforming this AR into a laser beam.

You can also reduce horizontal sway even further by adding the EAM Steady-90 Grip. This attachment will also boost the sprint speed of the firearm, so that you are mobile enough on the map, despite rocking an assault rifle.

Lastly, the LTI Mini is a clean sight that offers no magnification and is perfect for close-to-mid range gunfights. However, the choice of optic is a personal preference, and you should always use the one that suits you best.

Best low-level M15 MOD 0 loadout for Black Ops 7

The best M15 MOD 0 loadout for Black Ops 7 will require you to advance the gun to max level for all the required attachments. Thus, here is a low-level loadout for the gun that will make the initial grind a lot easier:

Muzzle: Redwell 5.56 Compensator

Redwell 5.56 Compensator Barrel: 18″ Bowen Watchtower Bar

18″ Bowen Watchtower Bar Magazine: Mayday Extended Mag

Mayday Extended Mag Rear Grip: Contour Grip

Contour Grip Optic: LTI Mini

How to unlock the M15 MOD 0 in Black Ops 7?

M15 MOD 0 is unlocked from the very start in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

The M15 MOD 0 is a default unlock in Black Ops 7 beta, and as such, you won't have to do anything to get your hands on it. This gun will be unlocked from the very start.

This covers everything that we have on the Best M15 MOD 0 loadout for Black Ops 7. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.

