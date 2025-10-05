What is the new low SBMM playlist in Black Ops 7 beta? Open Moshpit explained

The Black Ops 7 beta has introduced a new playlist called Open Moshpit with significantly reduced skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), making it feel almost like playing without it. This means matches will have a diverse range of players with varied skill levels. As a result, outcomes will be unpredictable, and every match offers a different experience. You might go up against players with much higher skills than yours, or face opponents below your level. This way, every encounter you face will be random and fresh.This article will provide detailed information about the new Open Moshpit playlist, including the game modes it features and how it works in the Black Ops 7 beta.Open Moshpit in Black Ops 7 beta explainedOpen Moshpit is a new playlist introduced in the Black Ops 7 beta early access on October 4, 2025. It was created in response to community feedback, where players expressed a desire for a more relaxed experience with less emphasis on skill-based matchmaking (SBMM).To address this, the developers have designed a playlist where SBMM is drastically reduced. For those unfamiliar with SBMM, it is a system that matches players with others of similar skill levels by analyzing in-game performance such as kills, wins, deaths, and more. So this system ensures balanced matches, and it can also make games feel overly competitive. If you perform exceptionally well in one match, SBMM often places you in tougher lobbies in the next, creating constant pressure to play at your peak.With reduced SBMM, Open Moshpit offers a more laid-back experience. Even if you perform exceptionally good, your next match will not necessarily place you against higher-skilled players.Also read: Black Ops 7 beta weapon tier listAvailable playlists in BO7 beta (Image via Activision)Currently, there are two playlists: Standard Moshpit and Open Moshpit. The Standard version uses SBMM, so if you want the default matchmaking experience, that’s where you should play. On the other hand, Open Moshpit offers reduced SBMM for a more relaxed experience.Both playlists feature the same maps and game modes.Maps:CortexThe ForgeExposureImprintGame Modes:DominationHardpointKill ConfirmedTeam DeathmatchOverloadThe Black Ops 7 beta will run until October 8, 2025, at 10 am PT. At the moment, the Early Access beta is live but limited to select players. The Open Beta, however, will begin on October 5, 2025, at 10 am PT, giving everyone the chance to try out the new title and its content.For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:BO7 beta guide: How to enable TPM 2.0How to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBlack Ops 7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredBlack Ops 7 system requirementsBest M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7Black Ops 7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes