  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • What is the new low SBMM playlist in Black Ops 7 beta? Open Moshpit explained

What is the new low SBMM playlist in Black Ops 7 beta? Open Moshpit explained

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:21 GMT
Exploring the new Open Moshpit playlist in Black Ops 7 beta (Image via Activision)
Exploring the new Open Moshpit playlist in Black Ops 7 beta (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 7 beta has introduced a new playlist called Open Moshpit with significantly reduced skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), making it feel almost like playing without it. This means matches will have a diverse range of players with varied skill levels. As a result, outcomes will be unpredictable, and every match offers a different experience.

Ad

You might go up against players with much higher skills than yours, or face opponents below your level. This way, every encounter you face will be random and fresh.

This article will provide detailed information about the new Open Moshpit playlist, including the game modes it features and how it works in the Black Ops 7 beta.

Open Moshpit in Black Ops 7 beta explained

Open Moshpit is a new playlist introduced in the Black Ops 7 beta early access on October 4, 2025. It was created in response to community feedback, where players expressed a desire for a more relaxed experience with less emphasis on skill-based matchmaking (SBMM).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

To address this, the developers have designed a playlist where SBMM is drastically reduced. For those unfamiliar with SBMM, it is a system that matches players with others of similar skill levels by analyzing in-game performance such as kills, wins, deaths, and more.

So this system ensures balanced matches, and it can also make games feel overly competitive. If you perform exceptionally well in one match, SBMM often places you in tougher lobbies in the next, creating constant pressure to play at your peak.

Ad

With reduced SBMM, Open Moshpit offers a more laid-back experience. Even if you perform exceptionally good, your next match will not necessarily place you against higher-skilled players.

Also read: Black Ops 7 beta weapon tier list

Available playlists in BO7 beta (Image via Activision)
Available playlists in BO7 beta (Image via Activision)

Currently, there are two playlists: Standard Moshpit and Open Moshpit. The Standard version uses SBMM, so if you want the default matchmaking experience, that’s where you should play. On the other hand, Open Moshpit offers reduced SBMM for a more relaxed experience.

Ad

Both playlists feature the same maps and game modes.

Maps:

  • Cortex
  • The Forge
  • Exposure
  • Imprint

Game Modes:

  • Domination
  • Hardpoint
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Team Deathmatch
  • Overload

The Black Ops 7 beta will run until October 8, 2025, at 10 am PT. At the moment, the Early Access beta is live but limited to select players. The Open Beta, however, will begin on October 5, 2025, at 10 am PT, giving everyone the chance to try out the new title and its content.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications