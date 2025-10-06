All Black Ops 7 beta Dark Ops challenges and rewards 

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 06, 2025 16:31 GMT
Exploring all the Dark Ops challenges available during Black Ops 7 beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Exploring all the Dark Ops challenges available during Black Ops 7 beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Dark Ops challenges have returned in the Black Ops 7 beta. Although there aren’t many available during this beta phase, only two challenges are present. If you’re unfamiliar with Dark Ops challenges in Call of Duty, here’s a brief explanation: these are hidden objectives that aren’t listed in the game. Once you meet the specific requirements or complete the task, the challenge is revealed, and you receive the associated reward.

Ad

In this article, we’ll list all the Dark Ops challenges available during the Black Ops 7 beta.

How to complete all Black Ops 7 beta Dark Ops challenges

The Black Ops 7 open beta is currently ongoing, and you can complete two Dark Ops challenges to earn exclusive rewards. Please note that these challenges and their rewards are exclusive to the beta phase and will only be available until October 8, 2025, at 10 am PT, the day when the beta concludes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When the game officially launches on November 14, 2025, a new set of Dark Ops challenges will be introduced.

The beta currently offers limited content, with access to Multiplayer and Zombies modes, each featuring a restricted selection of maps and game modes. Each of these modes has one Dark Ops challenge tied to it. Here are the challenges available:

Major modeChallengeReward
BO7 MultiplayerGet 1,000 eliminations in Multiplayer during the beta Best of the First Calling Card
BO7 ZombiesReach Round 50 in a single zombie survival match in the beta Tip of the Spear Calling Card
Ad

Also read: How to get free Raygun in Black Ops 7 Zombies beta

Black Ops 7 beta end date and time for different regions

When the Black Ops 7 beta ends, the currently available Dark Ops challenges will conclude as well. Below are the beta end dates and times across different regions:

Time zones

Date and time

Pacific Standard Time (PST)

October 8, 2025, at 10 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST)

October 8, 2025,at 11 AM

Central Standard Time (CST)

October 8, 2025,at 12 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

October 8, 2025,at 1 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

October 8, 2025,at 5 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST)

October 8, 2025,at 7 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

October 8, 2025,at 8 PM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

October 8, 2025,at 8 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

October 8, 2025,at 10:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST)

October 9, 2025,at 1 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

October 9, 2025,at 2 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

October 9, 2025,at 3 AM

Ad

Also read: How to get BO7 beta combat record

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications