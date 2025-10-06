All Black Ops 7 beta Dark Ops challenges and rewards 

Dark Ops challenges have returned in the Black Ops 7 beta. Although there aren’t many available during this beta phase, only two challenges are present. If you’re unfamiliar with Dark Ops challenges in Call of Duty, here’s a brief explanation: these are hidden objectives that aren’t listed in the game. Once you meet the specific requirements or complete the task, the challenge is revealed, and you receive the associated reward.In this article, we’ll list all the Dark Ops challenges available during the Black Ops 7 beta.How to complete all Black Ops 7 beta Dark Ops challengesThe Black Ops 7 open beta is currently ongoing, and you can complete two Dark Ops challenges to earn exclusive rewards. Please note that these challenges and their rewards are exclusive to the beta phase and will only be available until October 8, 2025, at 10 am PT, the day when the beta concludes. When the game officially launches on November 14, 2025, a new set of Dark Ops challenges will be introduced.The beta currently offers limited content, with access to Multiplayer and Zombies modes, each featuring a restricted selection of maps and game modes. Each of these modes has one Dark Ops challenge tied to it. Here are the challenges available:Major modeChallengeRewardBO7 MultiplayerGet 1,000 eliminations in Multiplayer during the beta Best of the First Calling CardBO7 ZombiesReach Round 50 in a single zombie survival match in the beta Tip of the Spear Calling CardAlso read: How to get free Raygun in Black Ops 7 Zombies betaBlack Ops 7 beta end date and time for different regions When the Black Ops 7 beta ends, the currently available Dark Ops challenges will conclude as well. Below are the beta end dates and times across different regions:Time zonesDate and timePacific Standard Time (PST)October 8, 2025, at 10 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)October 8, 2025,at 11 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)October 8, 2025,at 12 PMEastern Standard Time (EST)October 8, 2025,at 1 PMGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 8, 2025,at 5 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST)October 8, 2025,at 7 PMEastern European Summer Time (EEST)October 8, 2025,at 8 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 8, 2025,at 8 PMIndian Standard Time (IST)October 8, 2025,at 10:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST)October 9, 2025,at 1 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)October 9, 2025,at 2 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)October 9, 2025,at 3 AMAlso read: How to get BO7 beta combat recordFor the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:BO7 beta guide: How to enable TPM 2.0How to unlock Loadouts in BO7BO7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBlack Ops 7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredBlack Ops 7 system requirementsBest M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7Black Ops 7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes