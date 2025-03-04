Marvel Rivals announces new LTM Clone Rumble: Release date and what to expect

Marvel Rivals just announced its new limited-time game mode called Clone Rumble. Set to start on March 7, 2025, it will feature a 5v5 mode where players can select between only two pre-picked heroes for the “ultimate mirror showdown.” This is expected to be a fun mode where players can enjoy some chaotic gameplay with their friends.

Ad

Having said that, here is everything we know about the new Marvel Rivals game mode.

Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble game mode release date

The Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble limited-time game mode releases on March 7, 2025. However, the end date of the event is currently unknown.

Check out: Sentinels releases new Marvel Rivals roster: Everything we know

What to expect from the Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble game mode

The new limited-time Marvel Rivals game mode will feature a 5v5 team fight but with a twist. Each team will get to lock-in a singular hero before the match starts and players from both teams must pick either of the two heroes. This will create an extremely chaotic mirror match, resulting in an ultimate skill level test for players.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This game mode will also bring with it a roadmap of rewards called Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, which players can presumably earn by winning games. However, according to the trailer video, the rewards appear randomized as you need to roll a “dice,” which will affect the outcome of your reward.

Finally, no event in Marvel Rivals is complete without the introduction of a brand-new costume. This time Black Widow gets the spotlight as players can potentially earn the new Black Widow skin called Mrs. Barnes for free just by participating in this game mode and event.

Ad

That covers everything there is to know about the new LTM Clone Rumble in Marvel Rivals. Upon first look, it seems intense but fun, which is the core essence of the game. It will be interesting to see how players develop new strategies to counter “themselves” on the battlefield.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.