Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger fanart leaves community impressed

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Mar 22, 2025 19:00 GMT
Marvel Rivals Community impressed with Cloak &amp; Dagger fanart (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Community impressed with Cloak & Dagger fanart (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals features popular comic characters, often inspiring artists to create their own unique style of artwork. Recently, an artist named u/renevatia took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to post their Cloak & Dagger fanart, which greatly impressed the community. People were amazed at the creativity, resulting in a ton of positive comments on the feed.

One user, u/lipenick, commented that it was an amazing style and congratulated the artist on their hard work. They said:

“you have an amazing style! great work :)”
I drew Cloak and Dagger in my style byu/renevatia inmarvelrivals
Another user, u/KoFY_69, reacted similarly and called the fanart insane. They further motivated the artist to keep up their amazing style:

“You're insane. Keep up the amazing work ;)”

Adding to the community's praise, user u/mortalcoil1 said that the artwork was very unique and looked like an antique item with a “gaudy golden frame.”

Comment byu/renevatia from discussion inmarvelrivals
Meanwhile, u/Hyper-_-star had some useful advice for the artist. They expressed their dislike for individuals who steal other people's art and advised the poster to add a watermark, which would serve as a digital signature and avoid any possibility of theft:

“Hey man this is really amazing i love seeing this talent on this platform, but please add a watermark i hate when other ppl steal others art, becarful ok?”
Finally, user u/Stardill commented that this artist’s artwork always amazed them, indicating that this was not the first time they had posted such a wonderful fanart.

Comment byu/renevatia from discussion inmarvelrivals
Who is u/renevatia and what are some of their popular fanarts for Marvel Rivals?

u/renevatia is a well-known artist in the gaming community. Their popular works include pictures of Scarlet Witch, Luna Snow, Magneto, Psylocke, and Magik, all of whom are rendered in a similar unique pastel art style. They look incredibly lifelike and provide a subtle character to the drawings, making them exceptionally pleasing to look at.

Apart from Marvel Rivals, they have also been known to delve into anime sketches and portraits of real-life people, showing their immense talent and creativity.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
