How to unlock Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is one of those hidden gems that many players might miss if they’re not paying attention. It’s a strange, dreamlike mode tucked inside Snake Eater’s story, and it’s been fully remade in Delta with the help of PlatinumGames, the same team behind Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Unlike the main game’s tense stealth action, Guy Savage throws Snake into a wild hack-and-slash nightmare against monster-like enemies. Here is how you can unlock the Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

How to access the Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The frequency for the minigame (Image via KONAMI)

To access Guy Savage, you first need to reach the point in the story where Snake is captured and thrown into a jail cell at Groznyj Grad. Once he's locked up, you’ll need to make a save using the radio frequency 140.96 to contact Para-Medic.

If you’ve done it correctly, Para-Medic won’t just talk about the usual survival tips; instead, she’ll start rambling about a vampire story, setting the stage for something unusual. This is your signal that the Guy Savage setup worked.

After creating this unique prison save, simply reload that very same file. Instead of waking up in Snake’s cell, the game will toss you straight into the Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. The save will be marked in red, so you can tell it apart from normal versions.

Snake’s nightmare begins here. The mode plays nothing like the base game. Instead, you’re cutting down twisted enemies in a dark dream sequence. It feels completely disconnected from Snake’s mission, which is part of what makes it so memorable.

Unlocking the Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta permanently

The first time you encounter Guy Savage will always be through that prison save trick. However, after you’ve finished the main story once, the minigame becomes permanently unlocked on the main menu. From that point forward, you can launch it whenever you like.

Rewards for Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Beating the Guy Savage minigame doesn’t hand out rewards, trophies, or bonus gear. Once you clear it, the game simply kicks you back to the main menu. It’s purely an extra slice of content, a fun diversion that showcases PlatinumGames’ flair for flashy combat inside the world of Metal Gear.

What makes Guy Savage minigame special in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

Facing the creatures (Image via KONAMI)

While Guy Savage existed in the original Snake Eater, the Delta version isn’t just a reskin. It’s been rebuilt from the ground up, giving the mode a much smoother combat feel, faster animations, and more polish overall. It’s not meant to tie into Snake’s mission, but rather to act as a surreal bonus experience (a nightmare Snake drifts into while trapped in Groznyj Grad).

If you’re curious about everything Metal Gear Solid Delta has to offer, we recommend not skipping over the Guy Savage minigame.

That's everything about Guy Savage minigame in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

