Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: Everything we know so far

Minecraft fans were treated to great news with the announcement of a brand-new update planned for the game in mid-2021. The update, as the title suggests, focuses on Caves and Cliffs and will add a tonne of variety to the game.

The update focuses on key areas of Minecraft and adds several new elements to the game to keep things interesting. Regular updates are a great way to attract new fans or perhaps even older fans who haven't played Minecraft in a while.

The update is still several months away but Mojang has released a lot of information on the matter already. The official Youtube channel for Minecraft has included a deep-dive and a better look at everything new on offer in the 1.21 update for Minecraft.

Also Read: GTA Online Weekly Update

Everything we know about the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliff update

1) Lush Caves

Advertisement

Lush Caves are one of the key features set to make their way into Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update. These underground caves are, as the name suggests, lush with all kinds of greenery and biodiversity.

Their locations will be marked by the presence of Azealia trees on the surface and, thus, should be easy to spot for the player.

2) Dripstone Cave

Dripstone Caves are also a new type of cave set to be added to Minecraft. They will include stalagmites and stalactites.

3) New biomes

The "Deep Dark" is one of the newest biomes being added to Minecraft, and players will face the new Warden mobs in this particular biome.

4) New Mobs

Goats

Wardens

Axolotls

Glow Squids

The Glow Squid was added to the game after the devs held a poll between 3 different mobs and asked the community to select the one they want to be included in the game.

5) Skulk Sensors

Skulk Sensors, which are a new block type that can be found in caves where Wardens live, will also be added to the game.

Also Read: GTA Online: How to join solo lobbies?