Minecraft Bedrock Edition for Android and iOS: Release date, download guide, and more

Minecraft has evolved by leaps and bounds over the years and is not just a major dominant force on the PC, but consoles and mobile versions as well. It is a given that the game experience would be modified to be a better fit for the platforms it is going to be released on.

As a result, there were several changes made to Minecraft Java Edition (the most popular version of the game on PC), thus growing into what came to be known as Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

The Bedrock Edition was a version of the game optimized for several platforms, which would also include Minecraft on Android and iOS devices. Minecraft, with no subtitle, is now the official title of all Bedrock Edition versions, regardless of platform.

Minecraft on Android and iOS: Download guide

Minecraft is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store for download on smartphones. The Bedrock Edition, which was previously known as "Minecraft: Pocket Edition" for handheld devices, was released on October 7, 2011 for Androids and November 17, 2011 for iOS devices.

To download the game on the mobile, players can follow these steps:

Google Play Store:

Open the Google Play Store app. Search for "Minecraft". Select the game and complete the payment process. Play the game.

Download link for Minecraft on Google Play Store

App Store:

Open the App Store on the iOS device. Look for Minecraft. Complete the payment process. Play the game.

Download link for Minecraft on Apple App Store

The mobile version is just as competent as the Java Edition on the PC as well as console. Since the Bedrock Edition forms the very base of Minecraft on mobile devices and consoles, both versions of the game are almost identical.

