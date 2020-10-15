Minecraft Bedrock Edition: Download guide for PC, system requirements and more

Minecraft is one of the most popular games on the planet and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The game has multiple versions, and they differ from one another in key areas.

The two broad variations are the Java Edition and the Bedrock Edition. The Bedrock Edition is available on consoles and also forms the base for Minecraft Pocket Edition for handheld devices (now known only as "Minecraft").

The game was released on the Microsoft Store after the franchise and Mojang were acquired by Microsoft.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition download guide

One of the first things to keep in mind when downloading Minecraft for Windows 10 is that "Bedrock Edition" has been dropped from the title to avoid confusion. The game is simply available as Minecraft for Windows 10 and can be downloaded quite easily by simply following these steps:

Visit the official website Look for Minecraft for Windows 10, link here. Select the version of the game to download. Complete the payment process. The download will begin shortly.

Alternatively, players can also download the game from the Microsoft Store:

Open the Microsoft Store App on the PC. Search for "Minecraft for Windows 10". Select "buy". Complete the payment process. The download will begin shortly.

Players can also opt for a trial version that they can download and play for free. This way, they can decide whether the Java Edition or the Windows 10 Edition of Minecraft is the one for them.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Windows 10) System Requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3200 or NVIDIA GeForce 4 MX 440

System Memory: 500 MB RAM

Storage: 1 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 8 Compatible Graphics Card

