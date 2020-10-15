Does GTA Online have cross-play?

One of the most popular yet divisive features available in online multiplayer gaming is cross-play. GTA Online does not have cross-play functionality, and player progress is locked to one platform only.

Cross-play essentially means that users will be able to play the game across different platforms with other players. This means Xbox players could play with users on the PS4, PC or other platforms.

Whether GTA Online's release as a standalone title on the PS5 would mean the gaming being kitted with a cross-play feature is yet to be seen. Cross-play would not only allow for easier matchmaking as there would already be many players online at any given time but it would also bring a certain number of challenges.

Will GTA Online ever have cross-play?

Enabling cross-play in GTA Online might result in tougher lobbies as the accuracy of a keyboard and mouse is still unmatched. Thus, PC players tend to have a slight upper-hand when it comes to combat in GTA Online or any other game.

However, for some players who are looking for a challenge, cross-play means that they can up the stakes and compete with tougher opposition. A number of popular online multiplayer games today have a cross-play feature but often keep it optional so that new players are not thrust into tough lobbies.

Enabling cross-play also means that players' progress will be synced across multiple platforms. This means the player could use their account on a variety of platforms, and their stats and items will be transferred across all platforms.

Players have, therefore, been rallying behind cross-play for GTA Online but Rockstar Games have made little to no comment regarding the feature for the game.

