Minecraft Bedrock releases Star Wars inspired DLC

Mojang has yet again teamed up with Star Wars in Minecraft, this time rather than just a couple sets of skins, they released a full-on DLC pack with brand new skins, mobs, maps, a custom soundtrack, and even a new UI.

Players of Bedrock Edition will be able to recreate their favorite scenes from the original trilogy, as well as from The Mandalorian. With skins that are extremely well-designed. Players will also be able to suit up as stormtroopers, jawas, and a few droids.

Chewie, we’re home! The official Minecraft Star Wars DLC has landed in the Marketplace, bringing you skins, maps, mobs and more from the Original Trilogy films and #TheMandalorian!



So jump into hyperspace and get the DLC today:



A Star Wars and Minecraft cross-over

Infiltrate the Death Star and win the day for the rebels, or battle against AT-ATs on Hoth, a snowy planet filled with terrifying beasts and even worse weather conditions. Recreate iconic scenes like the battle between Luke and Darth Vader, or Mando on Tatooine entering the bar while looking for the child.

This DLC pack is loaded with incredibly well-made textures for every block and item, making sure that players can still feel like they're in a galaxy far far away, all while staying in the comforts of their own home.

Grab some blocks and get to building

This pack is priced just under $10 as it costs 1,340 Minecraft Coins, a unique form of currency used to purchase Bedrock Edition add-ons. This price is honestly a steal considering everything that it comes with, especially the baby Yoda with sunglasses on.

Gather some gear, build a new ship, and travel out of the system faster than the millennium falcon. Jam out to the classic hits of the Mos Eisley Cantina while cruising around the deserts on a speeder bike. Whatever it may be that brings players to this pack, they're sure to find everything that they're hoping for in one jaw-dropping deal of a package.

