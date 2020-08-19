Minecraft Jurassic World DLC: New skins and over 60 dinosaurs

Minecraft is not just one of the most successful games of all time but is also a cultural phenomenon that keeps getting bigger with each passing year. The game has not only been able to stay relevant but it has also made big strides forward to attract new players regularly.

The game is home to some of the most awe-inspiring creations in all of gaming, and Mojang has been able to reward the most loyal players with a steady stream of content.

Minecraft has recently released a new Jurassic World DLC that brings the fascinating world from the popular movies over to Minecraft. Players will finally be able to live out their fantasies of being a Park Manager in Jurassic World.

Minecraft Jurassic World DLC

The Jurassic World DLC aims to put Minecraft players in the role of Park Manager, and they will be able to build exhibits and craft dinosaurs. The objective is to keep the park up and running for as long as possible.

As is expected when you mix Dinosaurs with closed environments, chaos ensues pretty quickly. Minecraft players will have to solve problems and come up with intuitive solutions to make sure the park stays up and running.

In addition to that, players can also utilise the many NPCs and vehicles to go on expeditions and look for Dinosaur DNA in Minecraft. With over 60 dinosaurs (including hybrid) that players will be able to craft, it is sure to keep players engaged in Minecraft for a long time.

Stock the gift shop, double-check the security fences and open the Park gates – Jurassic World DLC is here!



It’s up to you to craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits and go on expeditions! Learn more and become the best Jurassic World manager:



↣ https://t.co/bbdHLmtVmA ↢ pic.twitter.com/rPf3lFXEHI — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 18, 2020

The Minecraft Jurassic World DLC is available from the Minecraft Marketplace.

Minecraft's official website states:

"To help you blend in with these incredible creatures, we’re also releasing a free Character Creator item: the rare Blue Hoodie! Gear up and check out the Jurassic World DLC on Minecraft Marketplace!"

