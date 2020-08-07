Minecraft, previously known as 'Minecraft: Pocket Edition,' has been available on Android devices for quite some time on the Google Play Store. Just like its PC and Console counterparts, Minecraft has done exceptionally well on the mobile gaming platform as well.

Mobile gaming has progressed by leaps and bounds over the years. Earlier, players could only play basic platformers and endless runners on their smartphones. Today, console-level games like Minecraft are available for both Android and iOS devices, and function without a hitch if the hardware is capable enough.

Also Read: Apex Legends Season 6: New Character Revealed

Mobile gaming has become one of the most lucrative platforms in the gaming industry and is a great way to play while also being on the move. However, gaming on Android does come at an inevitable cost.

Android is a much more open platform than iOS and allows for third-party apps and installation. Therefore, there are bound to be malicious software disguised as Minecraft making the rounds on the Internet.

Minecraft Java edition APK v14 free on Android: Real or fake?

(image credits: JPlaysPE, youtube)

Minecraft: Pocket Edition, as it was previously known, is currently available on the Google Play Store and is the only legitimate way of playing the game. Downloading an APK from third-party sources can result in the player's device becoming infected.

There are several Youtube channels, blogs, and websites that claim to provide free downloads for the game. However, most of these links are likely to be fake, and even if they are not, downloading these files and playing the game is called piracy.

If players wish to try Minecraft for free without purchasing the full game, they can download Minecraft Trial from the Google Play Store. This will help the players decide whether they want to buy the full game from the Google Play Store or not.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 games with realistic open-worlds like GTA.

'Note: This article is for beginners, while it may seem obvious to you; several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs,' remember you were in their shoes not long ago.'