Minimum System Requirements for GTA 5

GTA V, for a game that came out in 2013, is still very demanding in terms of hardware required on PC. GTA V is often used as a benchmark tool by many PC enthusiasts and often used to test out the capabilities of their PC builds.

In case players aren't necessarily satisfied with Rockstar's immaculate graphics and textures in GTA V, they can crank up the graphics significantly using mods. Rockstar Games took their time bringing GTA V over to PC, nearly two years after its release on consoles, but once it was out on PC, the modding community went to town with it.

The game has one of the most active and creative modding communities in all of gaming. Mods range from photorealistic graphics mod to extremely realistic gameplay, GTA V is genuinely modder paradise and PCs will need significant upgrades to stay up to date with the game.

GTA V System Requirements

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2*

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 72 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Recommended Requirements