MLB The Show 25 V1.04 patch notes: Bug fixes and other changes

The MLB The Show 25 developers have revealed the V1.04 patch notes, detailing all the changes fans can expect from the latest update. From certain gameplay changes to a plethora of bug fixes, the developers have introduced several changes in the game's second major update following its full release.

That said, this article will discuss every major and minor change that has been detailed in the MLB The Show 25 V1.04 patch notes.

Patch notes for MLB The Show 25 V1.04

Here's everything you need to know about the changes in MLB The Show 25 V1.04 patch notes:

General

2025 Houston Astros and Washington Nationals City Connect uniforms have been added.

More fixes were made to prevent a crash that could occur from certain hits to the outfield.

Fixed an issue that would crop the viewable screen area incorrectly on PS5.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with Mound Visits: Resolved a few freezes that could occur in online head-to-head and co-op.

Fixed an issue causing a lefty first baseman to use a righty pickoff tag.

Franchise and March to October

Fixed a bug where the Detroit Tigers’ uniforms were set to ‘spring training’ for every game.

Diamond Quest

Peanuts will now carry over between maps.

Added an in-game warning to let the user know the repercussions of quitting out of a game or challenge.

Storylines

The “Blazing Speed” moment can now be completed for users that have ShowTime opportunities turned off.

Audio and Commentary

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect commentary to be frequently repeated.

To be precise, MLB The Show 25 developers mainly focused on a few gameplay and general changes to improve the overall experience. They've also introduced a franchise, a storyline, and an Audio commentary change to fix the mistakes repeated from the earlier patch.

