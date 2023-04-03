Modern Warfare 2: Best X13 Auto loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

In Season 2 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2, the X13 Auto is dominating close-quarters combat with its fully automatic trigger that features a powerful rate of fire. This light and tactical pistol is a force to be reckoned with, as it shreds opponents in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer and is surely a weapon that players wouldn't miss in their load-outs.

Season 2 Reloaded commenced on March 15, 2023, and introduced major weapon balancing and restrictions to Ranked Play. It also incorporated fresh content into Modern Warfare 2 including three new game modes - Drop Zone, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing, a brand new Multiplayer map called Himmelmatt Expo, a unique Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, and more.

Best meta X13 Auto loadout to use during Season 2 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2

Pistols in Modern Warfare 2 are often equipped due to their lightweight nature, which allows players to get additional mobility and maneuverability instead of having to unequip their primary rifles. While they are compact and happen to be not very intimidating, the pistols in MW2 do pack a punch, and among them is the fully automatic pistol, the X13 Auto.

Part of the XRK weapon platform, the X13 Auto is an upgraded version of the X12 that, as mentioned in the name, is an automatic version of the light 9mm semi-auto pistol that trades range, recoil, and overall weapon stability for an almost SMG-like rate of fire.

With that being said, the following is the best X13 Auto loadout of Season 2 Reloaded in Modern Warfare 2 that is ideal for Multiplayer game modes and even Ranked Play:

The Floral Axis weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Laser: FJX Diod-70

FJX Diod-70 Rear Grip: FTAC OL-Z Grip

FTAC OL-Z Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the FT Steel Fire is a suppressor that provides great sound suppression, increased damage range, impressive bullet velocity, and improved recoil smoothness. The few drawbacks to this attachment are a reduced aim down-sight speed and aim walking speed. The FT Steel Fire can be unlocked by ascending the P890 to level 24.

One of the most important attachments for this build is the Impact Point barrel for the X13 Auto. This carbine kit is responsible for unlocking further attachment options for the X13 Auto, such as weapon stocks and under-barrel attachments.

The Impact Point is a specialized barrel that allows one to configure the X13 Auto pistol into a full-fledged submachine gun, providing greater weapon stability and recoil control. The drawbacks, however, are slower player movement speed and ADS speed. The Impact Point barrel mod is unlocked by leveling up the X13 Auto to level 12.

The Bebok weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Coming to the laser, the FJX Diod-70 is a 1 mW red pistol laser attachment that significantly increases the aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability, compensating for the lack of speed due to the muzzle and barrel. The only minor con is that the laser is visible to opponents when aiming. The FJX Diod-70 can be unlocked by leveling up the .50 GS pistol to level 2.

The FTAC OL-Z Grip is a rubber-textured wrap for pistol grips that is in charge of delivering enhanced recoil control for further recoil management at longer ranges. This rear grip attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the X12 pistol to level 16.

Finally, for the magazine attachment, the 50 Round plays an important role in this build, providing sufficient magazine capacity and ammo count to take out multiple opponents in quick succession. The 50 Round Drum for the X13 Auto is unlocked by leveling up this pistol to level 18.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

