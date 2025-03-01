Monster Hunter Wilds SOS Flare explained

SOS Flares in Monster Hunter Wilds is a gameplay mechanic that can help players receive aid during their missions. The ability to summon companions is extremely useful when you're knee-deep into a hunt and on the brink of death. This makes it so that the casual players don't have to invest additional time restarting a fight that might have gotten out of hand.

This article guides you on the SOS Flare mechanic in the game.

How to use SOS Flares in Monster Hunter Wilds

What are SOS Flares?

When players feel that they need additional help, they can fire an SOS Flare in the game. This will cause additional hunters to join the fight.

How to fire Flares

Using the controller bumpers and right joystick to fire flares (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

When you are in a hunt, you can hold L1/LB on your controller and tilt the right joystick down. You'll then need to respond affirmatively on the prompt confirming the action and you'll launch the flare.

The default keybinding for the Flare is the right analog stick. However, you can change its position in the Radial Menu according to your liking.

Choose the yes option to fire the flair (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

When talking to Alma at the camp, you can customize what type of help you want when you fire the flare. There are a total of three options:

Players and Support Hunters

Only Players

Only Support Hunters

There are other things you can also customize about calling in help. They include:

Max Members (1-4)

Automatic SOS Flare (If you immediately fire one at the beginning or not)

Quest Join settings (Do they immediately join or need your permission)

Platform Permissions (All platforms or yours only)

Recruitment Message

If for some reason, players don't want the assist after firing the flare, they can cancel it by selecting the "SOS Flare" option in the start menu. This will make it so that no human players or supporters will show up from there on.

What are Support Hunters?

Rosso, Alessa, and Olivia arrive to help (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Support Hunters are AI-controlled characters that will help you in your endeavor, provided that you have enabled them in the Flare settings. If you've allowed both players and Support Hunters, then the latter will serve as temporary replacements until the actual players join your hunt. That said, they will stay throughout the hunt if no players are found.

If you've only allowed Support Hunters, they'll track down your location and then assist in your hunt. However, these won't trivialize your quest, as they'll only attack the monster if you're striking it.

There are a total of three support hunters each with their own weapons:

Alessa — Lance

Olivia — Hammer

Rosso — Heavy Bowgun

Each Support Hunter also has a bunch of settings you can change under the game settings tab in the options menu:

Damage Display

Offset Attacks

Power Clash

Monster Mounting

Slinger

Trap Setting

