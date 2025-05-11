Moonbird Story Puzzle walkthrough in The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk players will encounter the Moonbird Story Puzzle in Chapter Two, Tale of the Loathsome Molgrim. This complex quest involves a weird sequence of cryptic murals that must be lit in the right sequence to unfold the story of the Molgrims. Solving this puzzle is crucial for the next chapter in the game's story.
This article explains how to complete the Moonbird Story Puzzle in The Midnight Walk.
How to complete the Moonbird Story Puzzle in The Midnight Walk
You can start the Moonbird Story Puzzle after completing the second flight sequence. Once the sequence ends, move straight in a forward direction; when you get close to a tree, the world around you will descend into darkness. The Moonbird will appear on a branch and prompt you to light five murals in the correct order to complete a story.
Look for a matchbox behind you. Use it to light a matchstick and then fire up the murals in the following sequence:
- The first mural to light is the second one from the left, with the image of two Molgrims enjoying a campfire engraved on it.
- The second mural from the right depicts the Somebodies battling the Molgrims and is the second one to light.
- Next in the order of lighting is the mural furthest to the right, which showcases the Somebodies fighting among themselves.
- Light the mural in the centre next. It's the one that depicts the Great Gruesome Beheading and features several heads on the right.
- Finally, fire up the far-left mural, which shows the heads terrorised by the old Molgrim.
The Moonbird will narrate the full story of the murals after all of them are lit in the right order, signaling the completion of the Moonbird Story Puzzle. The bird will also reward you with a Shard of the Moon. With this, you will have obtained all three parts of the cauldron and can head back to the Molgrim's lair to interact with the cauldron there and progress further in the story.
That's all there is to know about completing the Moonbird Story Puzzle in The Midnight Walk.
