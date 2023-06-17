5 most followed variety gamers on KICK

In the ever-expanding world of online gaming, the rise of variety gamers has captivated millions of viewers, offering a diverse and engaging experience for gaming enthusiasts of all backgrounds. For nearly a decade, Amazon's coveted live streaming service Twitch had reigned supreme among many streaming platforms, revolutionizing how audiences engage with content creators and each other online.

However, the streaming landscape witnessed a transformative shift, and Twitch encountered its fair share of internal challenges, such as issues with monetization, revenue sharing, and privacy concerns. These factors paved the way for other platforms to rise and challenge Twitch's market dominance.

With several new entrants stepping into the playing field to challenge the purple platform for its crown as the undisputed streaming platform, KICK has emerged as a formidable contender, attracting both established and up-and-coming variety content creators, including the likes of xQc.

In this article, we will delve into KICK's most-watched variety streamers and gamers, exploring their unique styles, their impact on the gaming community, and the reasons behind their overwhelming popularity.

Adin Ross and four of the most followed variety gamers on KICK

5) Amaru

Starting off this list of the most followed variety gamers on KICK is popular French streamer Elias "Amaru." Before becoming a full-time streamer, Elias worked as an editor for a professional Spanish Fortnite player, Klaivert "Τeeqzy." Due to this affiliation, Elias could carve a niche for himself within the Fortnite community. Thanks to his videos on TikTok, Amaru amassed a massive fan following on Twitch in less than two years of being active as a full-time streamer.

However, Amaru's rise was cut short after he was caught making lewd remarks directed toward minors, which is also probably why he opted not to stream on Twitch starting in 2021. On May 16, 2023, Amaru took to his YouTube to announce his return to streaming on KICK, and since then, he has amassed over 131,080 followers on the platform. As a variety gamer, Amaru has played a total of 35 different genres on stream, according to Streams Charts.

4) Westcol

The fourth most-followed variety gamer on this list is a relatively lesser-known Colombian streamer, Luis "WestCOL." The streamer initially made a name for himself as a YouTuber and on Twitch, thanks to the various games he would stream and create content for. Before shifting to KICK, this Colombian gamer had amassed over 1.1 million followers on the purple platform, where he had streamed over 86 different titles.

Despite being relatively unknown in the English-speaking world, Luis is the most popular Colombian streamer and variety gamers at the moment and has amassed an impressive count of 136,920 followers on KICK with over 18 different titles played on stream as reported by Streams Charts.

3) TrainwrecksTV

The next entry on the list is none other than the man behind the Kick revolution, the popular streamer and variety gamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv." Tyler effectively changed the landscape of the live-streaming industry when he announced via Twitlonger that he would join Kick as a non-exclusive streamer and non-owner advisor on December 6, 2022.

Trainwreckstv was one of the first 'big' streamers to partner with KICK, which now includes Twitch's most successful streamer xQc. Tyler's decision to join KICK came after a series of concerns raised by him and the community regarding Twitch's policies, including an unfair revenue split of 50-50, the preferential treatment given to certain streamers, and their decision to ban chance-based gambling games.

As a non-exclusive streamer, Tyler has amassed a dedicated following of 2.1 million on Twitch, and he continues to entertain and engage with over 156,927 followers on Kick. As per Streams Charts, Trainwrecks has played four different titles over the past 30 days, with most of his hours sunk into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

2) BruceDropEmOff

On 1 June 2023, popular American variety streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" announced he was joining KICK as an exclusive streamer entering a long list of displaced content creators who have found a new home in KICK. I use the term displaced as the 22-year-old made waves when he faced a significant ban that lasted for a month, beginning on January 27.

However, his return to the platform was short-lived, as he received another suspension merely four days after the completion of his initial probation period on February 26. These consecutive suspensions directly resulted from Bruce's persistent use of a racial slur, specifically targeting white individuals, which he chose to amplify rather than rectify.

Since joining KICK, the polarizing streamer has amassed over 207,566 followers, making him the second most followed variety streamer and gamer on the platform after Adin Ross. In the past 16 days alone, Bruce has played a total of 36 different titles on stream, as reported by Streams Charts.

1) Adin Ross

Wrapping up this list is none other than the most popular variety gamer and streamer on KICK, Adin Ross. Arguably one the most influential additions to KICK's roster at the time, the popular American YouTuber had received a plethora of Twitch bans for reasons including but not limited to using "hateful slurs or symbols," streaming the Super Bowl LVII, and being vocal supporter of gambling on stream.

Adin announced his departure from Twitch to KICK after a week-long deliberation process that seemed to accept Ross' demands for a heftier paycheck. He went live for the first time on Kick in February 2023, and since then, the contentious figure has amassed over 381,584 followers on KICK. In the past 30 days, Adin has played a total of 14 different games and is currently the most followed variety streamer on the platform.

