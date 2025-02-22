While Trailblazers are busy completing the new Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos stages, a report about the most popular MoC characters was recently posted on X by @StarRailVerse1. The post is a compilation of results from 10949 players who completed the stages flawlessly with three stars. Hence, those struggling to complete the harder challenges can use this list to find out what the best characters are.

Ad

This article details the most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos.

10 most popular Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos characters

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The top 10 most picked Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos characters are as follows:

The Herta – 62.79% Robin – 57.21% Ruan Mei – 56.85% Aventurine – 50.79% Sunday – 47.21% Remembrance Trailblazer – 46.11% Lingsha – 42.83% Fugue – 39.29% Firefly – 32.41% Huohuo – 29.90%

The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

After The Herta’s release, she has become one of the best Erudition damage dealers. Hence, her having a 62.79% pick rate in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Memory of Chaos is not surprising. Besides DPS units, most characters in the list are either sustainers or buffers. Units such as Robin, Ruan Mei, and Aventuerine can be placed in most team compositions without getting handicapped.

Ad

Among the three, Aventurine is currently the best sustainer Trailblazers can acquire, while Ruan Mei is the best buffer. Since the latter’s buffs are universal, characters from any playstyle can utilize this Genius Society member’s abilities.

Sunday in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters like Sunday and Remembrance MC are also quite popular among players. Since Aglaea joined the playable character roster, these units can now showcase their kit’s true power. Besides the aforementioned Remembrance character, these two can also be paired with The Herta and be just as effective.

Ad

Although the BE playstyle is still quite popular among Trailblazers, Lingsha, Fugue, and Firefly’s pick rate being 42.83%, 39.29%, and 32.41%, respectively is surprising. However, these characters can only be utilized to their fullest when grouped together as their abilities mostly grant/deal Break Effect-oriented buffs/damage.

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.