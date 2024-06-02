Move the vases to correct positions: Wuthering Waves puzzle guide

The move the vases to correct positions puzzle in Wuthering Waves is one of the important objectives in the game's main quest. It requires you to interact with a particular vase to enter the Grand Library and progress the quest. This puzzle is very simple, but finding its location might be a bit tricky with the clues provided.

This article will give a simple guide to "move the vases to correct positions" in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves move the vases to correct positions location and guide

Move the vases to current positions puzzle starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The "move the vases to correct positions" puzzle in Wuthering Waves can be found inside the City Hall of Jinzhou, which houses the Grand Library. This particular puzzle comes into play after you receive a map giving a clue to unlock the passage to the Grand Library during Act IV of the main quest named Clashing Blades.

Trending

Make your way inside the City Hall. The location of this place will be highlighted by the quest market. You will find six vases upon entering the City Hall. There will be three vases on the left and three on the right.

How to move the vases to correct positions in Wuthering Waves

The vase that you will need to shift (Image via Kuro Games)

The solution to the "move the vases to correct positions" puzzle is to shift the third vase on the left side. You can find this vase at the City Hall's entrance. Although there are six vases, interacting with the third one from the left is enough to solve this puzzle. Upon shifting the third vase, a door with the symbol of the Sentinel Jue will open.

Entering this will lead you to the Grand Library, which has another puzzle where you have to retrieve five sonodisks to access the Grand Library's top-secret database that stores every piece of information in the Huanglong region of Solaris-3. Once you do this, you will have a confrontation with Scar where he will be apprehended by the Resonators Sanhua and Jinhsi.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback