"My only gripe with this game are the snipers": Players frustrated with overpowered snipers in XDefiant

Ubisoft's brand-new 6v6 shooter, XDefiant, often called the 'COD killer', has been hailed as one of the most fun games of 2024. Despite its numerous issues, the title offers players a phenomenal balance of fun and competition, ushering in a brand-new era of gaming entirely without the presence of SBMM (skill-based matchmaking) factors.

Despite all the fun it offers, players are slowly getting frustrated with the influx of snipers in XDF and how overpowered they are in the game's current state. On that note, user u/Jaytrox7893, in a recent post on Reddit, stated:

"My only gripe with this game are the snipers and occasional hit reg/netcode issues. Other than that, I really like it. As a long time cod player who’s sick of cod, I’ve been enjoying this."

This article explores the potential issues that snipers tend to pose on XDF and how the community weighs in on this issue.

Are snipers overpowered in XDefiant?

Ever since XDefiant's launch, players have developed conflicting opinions about snipers in the game. While OG COD players and arena-shooter enjoyers joined the wagon of quick-scoping through the entire lobby, players who preferred using rifles, shotguns, SMGs, or any other weapon class saw themselves getting demolished due to the sniper's overpowered nature.

While XDefiant offers aim-disrupting mechanics, such as flinching, screen-shaking, and other inputs, snipers are exempted from these issues. Despite being shot, sniper players can hold their breath and remain stable without suffering from aim-flinch or aim-cone effects.

Furthermore, what solidifies the original poster's issue is that snipers in XDefiant have a one-shot mechanic. Any person that is shot between the head and the chest is directly eliminated. With no aim-flinch affecting your aim, snipers undoubtedly take space in the S tier on the weapon tier list.

This issue is further highlighted by user u/allnamesleftsuck, who feels frustrated with the relentless increase of sniper players in the game.

Some players, such as u/EvenResponsibility57, believe having a one-shot kill potential is extremely fair only if it's a headshot. With no aim-flinch effects, no aim-cone, or the general mobility debuffs that snipers are usually dealt in other games in effect, many feel the weapon class deserves a minor rework in upcoming seasons for better balance and competitive integrity.

Do snipers need a nerf in XDefiant?

While a full-fledged nerf might be pushing things a bit too far, the balance for snipers must be adjusted for players to better enjoy the free-flowing state of XDefiant. Whether it's from a casual or competitive standpoint, having a one-shot body shot kill mechanic is extremely frustrating, especially when it involves such a low skill ceiling.

We expect Ubisoft to make due changes to ensure that they preserve the competitive integrity of XDefiant and further improve the title's weapon balancing in the near future.

