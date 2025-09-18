Apex Legends Seer pick rate skyrockets after Season 26 Split 2 buffs

The Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update brought massive Seer buffs into the fold and kickstarted a whole new meta. The pick rate for this Recon character shot up around 3500% at the time of writing this article across all ranks and game modes. It is one of the biggest meta shifts that has arrived within EA’s battle royale, with some of the biggest buffs a character has received in a mid-seasonal patch.This article will highlight the emergence of Seer meta back in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Seer meta makes a comeback in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2Seer received some hefty buffs in the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 update. The new patch increased the range and reduced the cooldown for the tactical ability. The passive Heart Seeker ability was also improved with a longer range and an updated visual cue to make detecting enemies easier.The developers also made the weapon holster animation time faster when using the tactical ability, Focus of Attention. While the silence duration of affected enemies was reduced, the scan and slow durations were increased. Moreover, the ultimate ability, Exhibit, had its spherical range increased alongside its throw distance.Also read: Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 Battle Pass details exploredSeer now gains the ability to double jump inside the ultimate and hover ADS. This makes the Recon character enjoy enhanced mobility during gunfights. A new perk, Home base, was added to Level 2, which reduced the cooldown of the tactical ability by 4 times. Another new Level 3 perk, Energizing Focus, regenerates 25 points of Seer’s shield whenever an enemy is hit with the tactical ability.All of these buffs combined surged the pick rate for Seer in Season 26 Split 2. While the Ash, Alter, and Caustic meta have managed to maintain a noteworthy spot on the roster, Seer takes the top spot with an overall pick rate of about 14%. The previously dominant Recon category legend Sparrow received some new nerfs, which also contributed to the rise of the Seer meta in Apex Legends. Mad Maggie has also received some noteworthy buffs in the patch and sits at an overall pick rate of around 10% at the time of writing this article.It is important to note that the pick rate stats are subject to change throughout the duration of the new split. However, this could be one of the biggest changes that have arrived in Apex Legends’ meta in the recent updates.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best weapons to use in ranked after the updateApex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best weapons to useApex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best legends to useApex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and more