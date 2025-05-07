Apex Legends Sparrow Mirage combo creates game-breaking bug

Apex Legends Season 25 recently launched and introduced Sparrow, a new Recon character. However, there seems to be a massive bug with the interaction of Sparrow and Mirage’s Ultimate abilities. This problem was showcased in a short clip provided by @tayfnakin and posted by @HYPERMYSTx on X. The result of this bug is quite shocking as it kicks out players from the Firing Range with an error that reads “Server shutting down - Internal server error.”
This article will highlight the recent Apex Legends Sparrow Mirage bug in Season 25.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
New Sparrow Mirage bug in Apex Legends Season 25 may crash servers
The original clip that was captured by @tayfnakin showcases Sparrow’s viewpoint. The player has the new legend’s ultimate ability equipped and waits for Mirage to activate the ultimate.
As soon as the illusions are visible and have a bit of a gap in between, Sparrow launches the arrow to initiate the ultimate. At this point, a few of Mirage’s dopplegangers can be seen being destroyed before the game freezes completely.
Also read: Season 25 patch notes - New Legend Sparrow, Arena LTM returns, Anti-cheat update, and more
The game proceeds to kick the player out of the practice lobby and displays an error that says the server has been shut down due to internal errors. The developers have yet to provide any official confirmation about this issue and any resolutions for it at the time of writing this article. However, due to its game breaking nature, it will likely receive a patch as soon as possible.
The exact reason for this error cannot be determined, but it is likely due to the way Sparrow’s ultimate interacts with that of Mirage. This new Sparrow Mirage bug may also be able to disrupt online multiplayer matches, be it battle royale, ranked, or LTMs.
Fans can keep an eye out for the official blog page of Apex Legends to read up on any new patches or hotfixes. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
