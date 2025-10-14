  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Battlefield 6 might have nerfed snipers secretly, but not for Recon class

Battlefield 6 might have nerfed snipers secretly, but not for Recon class

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:51 GMT
Snipers in Battlefield 6 may be secretly nerfed (Image via EA)
Snipers in Battlefield 6 may be secretly nerfed (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 is EA’s fresh shooter title and has apparently nerfed Sniper Rifles for other classes in the game. While there are no mentions of such a change in the recent patch notes, there seems to be a form of bullet deviation when firing the long-range category weapons. However, this is not the case if you are running with the Recon class for your character. It could be one of the new changes that the devs are testing in the live build, but it has raised some concerns in the community.

Ad

This article will highlight the possible nerf of Snipers in Battlefield 6 for other classes.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Battlefield 6 Snipers may have been shadow nerfed

The Sniper inaccuracy problem was brought up in a recent X post by @StodehTV, an avid content creator. The post contains a short clip of Battlefield 6 in the Firing Range with a Sniper. The creator proceeds to aim down the sights on the furthest target and attempts to shoot it down. However, the first bullet misses even when the shot was seemingly on target.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

@StodehTV also points out in the post that this problem seems to only occur if you try using Sniper Rifle category weapons on other classes like Assault, Support, or Engineer. This unexpected bullet deviation does not come up when using the Recon class. The randomness of the weapon category’s behavior may be an intentional change or could even be a glitch that is tied to the class system.

Ad

Also read: Best Carbine loadout to use in Battlefield 6

While it is inherently better to use the weapons laid out as most efficient for each class, Battlefield 6 provides the player base with an open weapon system. But a hidden nerf could become a hindrance for fans who wish to combine class perks with different loadouts.

The biggest difference for Snipers in Battlefield 6 is the ability to steady-aim when playing with the Recon class. This feature is not available on the other classes and could be affecting long-range shot accuracy.

Ad

Read mode: All gadgets in Battlefield 6

Fans can check out the official Battlefield 6 website for more information and patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications