Battlefield 6 might have nerfed snipers secretly, but not for Recon class

Battlefield 6 is EA’s fresh shooter title and has apparently nerfed Sniper Rifles for other classes in the game. While there are no mentions of such a change in the recent patch notes, there seems to be a form of bullet deviation when firing the long-range category weapons. However, this is not the case if you are running with the Recon class for your character. It could be one of the new changes that the devs are testing in the live build, but it has raised some concerns in the community.This article will highlight the possible nerf of Snipers in Battlefield 6 for other classes.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Battlefield 6 Snipers may have been shadow nerfedThe Sniper inaccuracy problem was brought up in a recent X post by @StodehTV, an avid content creator. The post contains a short clip of Battlefield 6 in the Firing Range with a Sniper. The creator proceeds to aim down the sights on the furthest target and attempts to shoot it down. However, the first bullet misses even when the shot was seemingly on target.@StodehTV also points out in the post that this problem seems to only occur if you try using Sniper Rifle category weapons on other classes like Assault, Support, or Engineer. This unexpected bullet deviation does not come up when using the Recon class. The randomness of the weapon category’s behavior may be an intentional change or could even be a glitch that is tied to the class system.Also read: Best Carbine loadout to use in Battlefield 6While it is inherently better to use the weapons laid out as most efficient for each class, Battlefield 6 provides the player base with an open weapon system. But a hidden nerf could become a hindrance for fans who wish to combine class perks with different loadouts.The biggest difference for Snipers in Battlefield 6 is the ability to steady-aim when playing with the Recon class. This feature is not available on the other classes and could be affecting long-range shot accuracy.Read mode: All gadgets in Battlefield 6Fans can check out the official Battlefield 6 website for more information and patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.&quot;It's just painful right now&quot; Battlefield 6 fans are not happy with the weapons XP rateBest Battlefield 6 Portal Experiences with codesBest tips and tricks for Battlefield 6Battlefield 6 challenges not working error: Possible fixes explored