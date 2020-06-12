Breaking News: GTA V for PS5 to launch next year

As announced by Sony while revealing their PS5 console, GTA V for PS5 will be launched next year.

GTA V, developed by Rockstar Games, is one of the best selling console and PC games.

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

During an event on Thursday in which Sony revealed their latest PS5 (PlayStation 5) console, it was announced that GTA V (Grand Theft Auto V) for PS5 would be launched next year.

The game has been in the console world for quite a long time. Released initially for PS3 (PlayStation 3) and Xbox 360, GTA V has rapidly grown in popularity among console gamers. The game has since made its way to upgraded consoles like PS4 (PlayStation 4) and Xbox One.

GTA V is renowned for its high-end graphics and realistic physics. The game, developed by Rockstar Games, is probably one of the best selling console and PC games.

GTA V for PS5 to release in 2021:

GTA V would be launching for PS5 next year

The release date and time of GTA V for PS5 has not yet been revealed by Sony, who have, however, announced that the game for Sony's latest console will release in 2021. Moreover, there are also rumours about GTA VI to be released for PS5, but as of now no further details in this regard are available.

A few months back, Reddit user TheRed24 wrote about GTA V being upgraded to 60 FPS on PS5.

"I could possibly see Rockstar Games adding a patch. So when played on a PS5, it will run at 60 fps. As they already run GTA V on PC at 60 fps, so there would not be too much effort to have it working on next gen consoles. But I suppose, online cross-gen play could stop them from doing it as people playing on PS4 will have a major disadvantage to someone playing PS5."

We have no idea about how GTA V is going to look like on PS5, and further details are awaited from Sony in this regard. The GTA V PC version has a lot of amazing features like 4K resolution. The same graphics and features are expected to be there in the PS5 version of the game as well.