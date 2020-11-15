Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Recent findings suggest the presence of an Indian Dedicated Server in Chennai

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is now live, and players can now jump back into the fray and get into the high frame-rate and chaotic first-person shooter.

The campaign is a continuation of the excellent story from the original Call of Duty Black Ops and even features iconic locations from the game. Players will be glad to learn that the signature Call of Duty gameplay remains largely as responsive and 'boots-on-the-ground' as players have come to love.

One of the key aspects of the multiplayer experience is the latency/ping that players get during online play. In a game that values reflexive and quick decision-making as Call of Duty, latency can be the deciding factor between each encounter.

Indian fans can now breathe a sigh of relief to learn the recent findings by NetDuma, a router company that specializes in routers for gaming purposes. Their latest findings suggest the presence of a Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War server in Chennai, India.

This is potentially great news for Indian Call of Duty players as they can finally get through a match without being bogged down by lag and missing key eliminations as a result.

While the locations presented in the original data are subject to change as they are only initial findings by NetDuma. Indian players were understandably excited about the findings and have requested confirmation of the Chennai server by NetDuma.

Image via NetDuma, Twitter

The company has maintained that these are only initial findings and are subject to change with further testing. Recently, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been experiencing issues to do with matchmaking, with players unable to find matches quickly enough.

Therefore, the concerns regarding connectivity have been extremely rampant since the launch of the game.

These are our initial findings, we’ll do more testing, some may be mislocated so we’ll put out a cloud update - Fraser — NETDUMA (@NETDUMA) November 14, 2020