Directive 8020 delayed due to mass layoff at Supermassive Games

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:27 GMT
Directive 8020 delayed due to mass layoff at Supermassive Games
Directive 8020 delayed to 2026, here's why (Image via Supermassive Games)

Directive 8020 has been delayed to 2026 as per Supermassive Games' recent statement. On July 22, 2025, the developer behind games like The Little Nightmare III and The Quarry announced mass layoffs via their X handle. According to the post, the developer is set to part ways with 36 employees.

Directive 8020 was previously set for release in October 2025; now, fans will have to wait longer. Read on to know more.

Directive 8020 developer Supermassive Games to lay off 36 employees, delays title release

Directive 8020 is a survival horror co-op game set in a sci-fi universe. It follows a colony trying to flee from Earth to find a new home on Tau Ceti f, a planet 12 light-years away from home.

The title garnered attention after being announced in August 2024 at Gamescom. In June 2025, Supermassive Games revealed a deluxe edition of the game. Unfortunately, it will now be delayed to the first half of 2026. Here's what their official statement reads:

"We remain focused on our upcoming projects and have made the decision to move the launch of Directive 8020 to the first half of 2026. The response to the game so far has been fantastic, and this additional time will help us deliver the very best experience for our fans."
The statement also outlines how the mass layoff of their 36 colleagues was a difficult decision. This "redundancy consultation process" has come as a result of the changes in the gaming industry and the developer's need to adapt to this ever-shifting environment.

The statement also reflects how the development of The Little Nightmare III won't be affected by this decision at all. However, for Directive 8020, the same is not the case.

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
