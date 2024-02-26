Every Boothill leak in Honkai Star Rail: In-game character model, concept arts and more

Boothill has been speculated to be an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail via various leaks online. He will likely debut in this title after version 2.1, as Acheron and Aventurine are scheduled to be released in the upcoming update. Multiple Honkai Star Rail leaks are floating around regarding Boothill, revolving around his in-game character model, concept arts, and abilities/kit.

This article details each Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Boothill.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Exploring every Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Boothill

The Reddit embed above showcases Boothil’s model reference so players can get a glimpse ahead to his release in this turn-based battler. The info comes courtesy of reliable third-party leaker AstutesModding. Judging by the looks, Boothill would be wearing a black and red hat, which gives off a cowboy vibe. The post also shows his phone case, which is unique to each Honkai Star Rail character. It's fully painted red and has a bullet-hole effect in the middle.

In Boothil’s concept art leaked by Stepleaker, he is dressed similarly in black and red while also carrying a revolver and long white hair. His appearance gives off a cowboy with high-tech modifications in his body.

Recently, a post on Reddit has emerged showcasing a close-up shot of Boothill’s face. In the picture, a part of his face is covered by his black, gray, and white hair while having a smug impression.

Boothill’s ability and kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail

The Reddit embed above by reliable leaker Dimbreath details how Boothill’s skill and ultimate will work in this title. The following section lists the leak:

Skill: Upon activation, triggers the “duel” mode against a single target, allowing Boothill to gain a buff named “bullet” after the enemy dies or gets their Weakness broken. After gaining five stacks of bullets, his basic attack gets enhanced and shoots all five bullets, each dealing more damage while also gaining an extra turn.

Upon activation, triggers the “duel” mode against a single target, allowing Boothill to gain a buff named “bullet” after the enemy dies or gets their Weakness broken. After gaining five stacks of bullets, his basic attack gets enhanced and shoots all five bullets, each dealing more damage while also gaining an extra turn. Ultimate: Deals damage to enemies and delays their turn while simultaneously boosting the Weakness Break damage. This ability will also likely make the opponent vulnerable to the Physical element.

For more updates, news, and guides related to this turn-based title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Star Rail hub.