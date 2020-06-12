GTA 5 Enhanced coming to PS5 next year, free rewards for PS4 players

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 5 is officially coming to PlayStation 5 next year. In the PS5: The Future of Gaming event, Rockstar announced that GTA 5 will launch on the next-gen console. Moreover, players will get to play GTA Online for free after PS5's launch in 2021.

The new enhanced version of GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 will include RTX support. In the enhanced version, players will be able to see how the game looks with natural lighting. The Enhanced version will be a re-remastered version of GTA 5 on PS4 which already looks good.

Free GTA rewards for PS4 players

PlayStation 5 owners can play GTA Online on launch for free with PS Plus. Not only that, PS4 owners will get 1 million free cash each month till GTA 5 launches on PS5 in 2021. This is a huge thing for PS4 players. Earning money in GTA 5 is a tedious task to do. The grinding sometimes becomes a chore. Not everyone likes to do the same missions and heists again and again to earn cash.

The GTA Online in-game marketplace offers a variety of stuff which piques player interest. However, they are very expensive but with a free million dollars every month, you can get your favourite items easily. Rockstar games are already one generation ahead in terms of graphics and visuals. GTA 5 on PS4 looked phenomenal. It was nothing like any other PS4 game.

Grand Theft Auto 5 on PlayStation 5 is something that we look forward to. Rockstar also mentioned that the PS5 version of GTA 5 is expanded and enhanced. We all know that it will come with a re-remastered look. However, we don't have official knowledge of the expanded term. Maybe it denotes GTA 5 complete or Deluxe edition or maybe Rockstar is up to something new for the next-gen.