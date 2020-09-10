GTA Online Weekly Update 9/10: Coquette D10, Double RP Activities, Vehicle Discounts

Rockstar Games keeps things fresh in GTA Online by rolling out Weekly Updates every Thursday. Instead of adding a lot of content sporadically, Rockstar likes to introduce smaller changes that still impact the game every week.

The craftiest of GTA Online players keep an eye on the Weekly Update to make the most out of their time in the game. By paying attention to the Triple and Double RP events, players can make more cash and RP than they normally could have.

This week's Double RP Events include Bunker Stock, Land Grab and Stunt Races. The Podium Vehicle for this week is the Invetero Coquette D10, added to the game as a part of the Los Santos Summer Special update.

GTA Online Weekly Update 9/10

Source: r/gtaonline

user: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Land Grab

Stunt Races

Discounted Content:

Landstalker XL, $915,000

Ardent, $690,000

Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Zentorno, $507,500

Z Type, $475,000

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

GTA Online Podium Car for 9/10: Invetero Coquette D10

"The Classic and Blackfin were the mature cars you loved to ride. Now watch as they turn green and start leaking brake fluid at the sight of Invetero's youngest model. The D10 is a classic pedigree dressed to the nines, spray-tanned and injected into everlasting youth. The age of the cougar is over. The real Coquette has finally arrived."

―Legendary Motorsport description

The Podium Car can be won from the Diamond Casino and Resort by spinning the Lucky Wheel. Players are allowed one spin per day in the game, and can check the timer to see when is the earliest that they can have a go at it again.