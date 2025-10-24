Honkai Star Rail 3.7 to give away free 5-star character Topaz

Topaz will be added to the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail 3.7, and the developers will host a login event featuring a Golden Companion Spirit. This means players can get a character of their choice from the store for free. Hence, Trailblazers can acquire the newly added The Hunt character, Topaz, as a freebie.

Ad

This article further discusses when players can get Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

HoYoverse will give away Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Stellar Companions | Exchange for a Free Limited 5-Star Character! Log in between version 3.7 and the end of version 4.0 to claim 1 Golden Companion Spirit! Additionally, the limited 5-star character "Topaz &amp; Numby (The Hunt: Fire)" will be added to the Exchange Shop!

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, HoYoverse will be giving away a copy of the Golden Companion Spirit currency for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Players can acquire it by logging into the game anytime after the launch of v3.7 until the end of version 4.0.

Moreover, the developer will add the Hunt character, Topaz & Numby, to the Stellar Convergence store when the upcoming update debuts. Alongside the unit, her signature Light Cone, Worrisome, Blissful, will also be added to the store.

Ad

After the HSR version 3.7 update drops, the developers will host a log-in event featuring another Golden Companion Spirit. This means players can either get a new 5-star or a copy of one or save the currency to claim the next character for free.

While Topaz & Numby is technically not free, players can get her without spending anything, as they will receive two Golden Companion Spirits in the upcoming patch. Trailblazers can save the currency and wait for the developer to add more characters to the Stellar Convergence store.

Ad

For more articles related to this turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.