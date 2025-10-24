Honkai Star Rail 3.7 to give away free 5-star character Topaz

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 24, 2025 12:59 GMT
Trailblazers can get Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)
Trailblazers can get Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz will be added to the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail 3.7, and the developers will host a login event featuring a Golden Companion Spirit. This means players can get a character of their choice from the store for free. Hence, Trailblazers can acquire the newly added The Hunt character, Topaz, as a freebie.

Ad

This article further discusses when players can get Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

HoYoverse will give away Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As mentioned, HoYoverse will be giving away a copy of the Golden Companion Spirit currency for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Players can acquire it by logging into the game anytime after the launch of v3.7 until the end of version 4.0.

Moreover, the developer will add the Hunt character, Topaz & Numby, to the Stellar Convergence store when the upcoming update debuts. Alongside the unit, her signature Light Cone, Worrisome, Blissful, will also be added to the store.

Ad

After the HSR version 3.7 update drops, the developers will host a log-in event featuring another Golden Companion Spirit. This means players can either get a new 5-star or a copy of one or save the currency to claim the next character for free.

While Topaz & Numby is technically not free, players can get her without spending anything, as they will receive two Golden Companion Spirits in the upcoming patch. Trailblazers can save the currency and wait for the developer to add more characters to the Stellar Convergence store.

Ad

For more articles related to this turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications