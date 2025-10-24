Honkai Star Rail 3.7 to give away free 5-star character Topaz

Topaz will be added to the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail 3.7, and the developers will host a login event featuring a Golden Companion Spirit. This means players can get a character of their choice from the store for free. Hence, Trailblazers can acquire the newly added The Hunt character, Topaz, as a freebie.
This article further discusses when players can get Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.
HoYoverse will give away Topaz for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7
As mentioned, HoYoverse will be giving away a copy of the Golden Companion Spirit currency for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Players can acquire it by logging into the game anytime after the launch of v3.7 until the end of version 4.0.
Moreover, the developer will add the Hunt character, Topaz & Numby, to the Stellar Convergence store when the upcoming update debuts. Alongside the unit, her signature Light Cone, Worrisome, Blissful, will also be added to the store.
After the HSR version 3.7 update drops, the developers will host a log-in event featuring another Golden Companion Spirit. This means players can either get a new 5-star or a copy of one or save the currency to claim the next character for free.
While Topaz & Numby is technically not free, players can get her without spending anything, as they will receive two Golden Companion Spirits in the upcoming patch. Trailblazers can save the currency and wait for the developer to add more characters to the Stellar Convergence store.
