Pokemon GO players will be pleased to hear that Zangoose is available worldwide for a limited time.

Zangoose is typically an exclusive Pokemon for Europe, Asia, and Oceania. North America, South America, and Africa received its rival, Seviper, in Pokemon GO, which ties in to Rivals' Week.

Rivals' Week runs from April 14 until April 18, giving Pokemon GO players the chance to catch Zangoose in regions where it normally would not appear, so get it while it's hot.

How to catch Zangoose in Pokemon GO

Zangoose is making a special appearance as a part of Pokemon GO Rivals' Week. Rivals such as Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Zangoose, and Seviper are popping up much more frequently in the wild.

There are a handful of different ways to encounter Zangoose within Pokemon GO. Each one takes an extra bit of work and patience, but in the end, those who aren't usually allowed a Zangoose encounter will now be able to add it to their Pokedex.

The Rivals Week event will introduce #Skrelp and #Clauncher to #PokemonGO!#TherianLandorus will also be making it’s debut! 💪🏻

What are you looking for the most in this event? pic.twitter.com/EIIUks9KdY — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) April 12, 2021

Zangoose will appear in three-star Raids during the Pokemon GO Rivals' Week event. If you are strong enough, give it a go on your own. Otherwise, invite some friends to help. Zangoose is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, so take some of the numerous Fighting-types into the Raid.

Zangoose may also appear after completing an event-specific Field Research task. Rivals' Week has a few exclusive ones, including "Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokemon." The encounter triggered after submitting that task will either be a Sevipre or Zangoose.

Of course, Zangoose can appear in the wild in Pokemon GO. Just be on the lookout for it to appear in specific locations, then head there and wait for the Pokemon to show up. Lures and Incense can help increase the chance of it spawning.

Lastly, players can obtain Zangoose through 5km Eggs during Rivals' Week. Set the 5km Egg into an Incubator and walk the required distance for it to hatch. Cross your fingers and hope the Egg hatches into a Zangoose.

Fortunate Pokemon GO players will also be able to encounter a Shiny Zangoose. All of the methods mentioned above have a chance of Zangoose being Shiny, with a blue color scheme instead of its traditional red.