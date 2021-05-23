How to get 420 Primogems in the Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon event

Genshin Impact players will have a chance to collect 420 Primogems in the Misty Dungeon event.

420 Primogems is quite a lot for something as simple as the Misty Dungeon event. This is a fantastic opportunity for F2P players seeking to rebuild their Primogem collection. This type of event will revolve around combat, so having competent units is of the utmost importance if Genshin Impact players wish to get their 420 Primogems. Fortunately, these units are provided to the player.

There are six trials to overcome in this Genshin Impact event. Each individual trial will give the player several rewards, including 70 Primogems. Getting to the Misty Dungeon is surprisingly easy, so most Genshin Impact players will be able to get a good amount of Primogems thanks to this event.

Obtaining 420 Primogems in the Misty Dungeon event in Genshin Impact

To start the Misty Dungeon event, players need to go to "Events" on their menu. Then they need to click on "Battlefront: Misty Dungeon." Some of these trials will be locked by time, but players will be able to collect 420 Primogems if they complete them all by the end of the week.

After the Genshin Impact player finds the trial they wish to do, they just need to click on it to see what the challenges are. The 70 Primogems reward is given just for beating the challenge, so it's pretty easy to get. Players will just have to beat every trial to get 420 Primogems.

The trials

Once a Genshin Impact player finds the appropriate trial they wish to partake in, they might notice all of the text on the left side. It will include enemies and the mechanics of the specific trial the player is on. Once the player understands all of that, they just need to click on "Go to Challenge" on the bottom right.

Once they do that, they will notice that they won't be using their own Genshin Impact characters. Instead, they will use some trial characters. In the first trial (Plunging Trial), players can select four units from this selection:

Keqing

Albedo

Mona

Amber

Barbara

Beidou

Sucrose

Noelle

Xinyan

Diona

Predictably, the five-star units are valuable in the Misty Dungeon event. A character like Mona can provide good DPS, alongside a useful taunt. For some Genshin Impact players, the remaining slot will be the main question they'll have.

Which four-star unit should be chosen?

Barbara is a safe option in the Healing Trial (Image via miHoYo)

Fortunately, some trials make it obvious which four-star units will be favored. In something like the "Healing Trial," a character like Barbara will be far more useful than a character like Amber given their skillsets.

Of course, this event is a trial in more ways than one. While some Genshin Impact players can see this event as a way to test one's skills, others can see it as an opportunity to test out other characters they might not have. Skilled players will find multiple solutions to the Misty Dungeon's trials, but a player only needs to complete it once for the Primogems reward.

Elemental Reactions and Elemental Resonances will play a crucial role as well. In the healing example above, choosing Barbara as the sole four-star unit will boost the player's healing by 30%, as well as make them affected by Pyro 40% less often thanks to Hydro's Elemental Resonance.

If a player chooses Diona instead, they will be able to freeze enemies more easily, thanks to Mona and Diona's synergy with one another. Alternatively, Diona can help Keqing out with the Superconduct Elemental Reaction.

All of these thought processes just apply to a single trial, so players will have to think about the best solution for each trial when it comes.

Misty Dungeon notes

Genshin Impact players won't have access to their minimap once they're in it. The purpose of this is so players can explore the Misty Dungeon as they try to find some red runes (three in total). Once a player activates all three red runes, they will be able to proceed to a more difficult battle.

The player's characters are level 80 in this event, and they're fighting level 90 enemies. Regular mobs are easy to dispose of, but Genshin Impact players should be cautious of being too overconfident when facing stronger foes in this event.

In terms of how much time a player has to invest into this event, that will depend on their proficiency and understanding of combat in Genshin Impact. If they're skilled and know everything that they need to know about the enemies in this event, these players won't have to spend much time working towards such a lucrative Primogem reward.

Likewise, if they're hopeless at combat, then it may take a considerable amount of time. Most Genshin Impact players aren't that bad, so it would take a few attempts at worst for most of the playerbase.