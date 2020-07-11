How to invest money in the GTA 5 stock market

The stock market in GTA 5 can be used to make a bucketload of money, if used correctly.

This guide will explain how you can be smart in investing your money and getting massive returns.

How to make money using stock market in GTA 5

A stock market in GTA 5 has the same brutal principles as it does in real life — buy stocks at low prices, and hope to sell them high enough to make a decent profit. The only difference is that while in real life you don't have tips or tricks to inundate yourself with profit (or maybe you do, try asking stock brokers), in GTA 5, there are a few hacks that can make you a very rich man fairly quickly. We're talking 'billionaire that owns mansions' rich!

So without further ado, this is what you can do to maximise your stock market earnings in GTA 5.

Maximise your return on investment in GTA 5

The stock market in the game is affected by a number of factors, including your solo story mode progress. And the simplest way of using that to your advantage is to strategise your missions, and saving the Franklin's assassinations missions for the end of GTA story mode.

The LCN stock markets are directly affected by the target of each of the assassination missions. For example, when you finish the first hotel assassination mission for Lester, which you need to do in order to move ahead with the story mode, you end up damaging the shares of Bilkington, thus pushing the Betta Pharmaceuticals' shares off the roof.

The Liberty City National Exchange

To make the most of this opportunity, we recommend that you invest all the money that you have accumulated up to that point in the game into the shares of Betta Pharmaceuticals (don't forget to do that for your other two characters as well). Once the mission is complete, your investment will earn you a decent profit.

But that's it for now, avoid doing any further missions and save them for after the final heist of the GTA 5 story, which will give you the most amount of money to invest into stocks.

Once your story mode missions have been completed, you can start finishing each of Lester's assassination missions, remembering to invest the few millions you earned by the end of the story into the right stocks. You can watch the video below, posted by IGN, for a detailed how-to guide on earning the most money out of the GTA 5 stock market.

This is one of the simplest hacks that you can use in GTA 5 to double your earnings many times over in the game, and you'll end up making roughly $2.1 billion because of it. Our only question is, have you decided what you'll spend all that money on?