Marvel Rivals announces new skins for Jeff and Wolverine

Marvel Rivals has just announced new skins for Jeff and Wolverine, and they are all set to arrive in-game in less than a week. The Wolverine skin is called Weapon X, while Jeff will be getting a new costume called Sunshine Land Shark. Players will be able to purchase these skins in-game from June 6, 2025, by spending Units.

Read on to learn more about the latest skins announced for two popular Heroes in Marvel Rivals.

New skins for Jeff and Wolverine are arriving in Marvel Rivals

Two highly anticipated skins for popular superheroes, Jeff and Wolverine, are coming to the game. You can purchase both costumes from the in-game store starting June 6, 2025, at 2 am UTC (equivalent to players' local time).

The costume for Wolverine is called Weapon X, and it gives him a new bare-body look, along with new headgear. Meanwhile, the one for Jeff is called the Sunshine Land Shark; it is part of a summer collection and decks the Hero in new floral-printed beachwear and a new hat.

The Sunshine collection comprises summer-themed outfits, as first seen with Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl. It now has one for Jeff as well, and more will likely be introduced in the coming days for other Heroes.

While the exact prices of the two skins have not yet been revealed, it is expected to be announced soon. That being said, based on previous trends, it is likely that these skins will be part of their respective bundles, which may include sprays, emotes, and various other items. Players can also expect to be able to purchase the costume separately by spending fewer Units.

