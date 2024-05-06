MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 review: Recent results, upcoming fixtures, and more

After the conclusion of MPL MY Season 13 Week 5, Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia (MPL Malaysia) Regular Season is now nearing its final show down. The top professional MLBB teams from Malaysia have been competing with each other in the Regular Season for the past few weeks to enter the Playoffs of the tournament.

With the vast prize pool an a spot in the MSC Cup 2024, featured in the Esports World Cup Riyadh 2024 announced for the winners, this season has been the most competitive in the history of the competition.

While Selangor Red Giants somehow managed to secure the top spot in the Regular Season Standing after the MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 games, positions 3-10 of the table are still uncertain and the four other Playoff spots (Rank 3-6) are still up for the grabs for the rest of the teams.

Here is a brief recap of the MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 before the teams enter the final week of the Regular Season competition to try and snatch the final Playoff spots.

MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 recap: Selangor Red Giants close to creating a new record, current standings, and more

Selangor Red Giants are close to set a new record as they have the chance to finish the MPL Malaysia Season 13 Regular Season without dropping a single game. Their spotless run in this season continues as they managed to win against King Empire Esports and Barracuda Esports on the MPL MY Season 13 Week 5.

Debutant King Empire Esports forced Selangor Red Giants into their longest game this season (23 minutes and 22 seconds) in the second game. However, despite their valiant efforts, the Giants managed to maintain their spotless run this season.

As things stands, Selangor Red Giants have already secured their spot in the Upper Bracket Semi Finals by topping the Regular Season Table, and they now has a chance to win their match in the final week to finish the Regular Season campaign without dropping a game.

The current Regular Season standing after MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 (Image via Moonton Games)

As Selangor Red Giants' coach Michael "Arcadia" Angelo Bocado said in the Day 3 post match interview of MPL MY Season 13 Week 5:

"We're really confident this season. For us, the biggest challenge is being overconfident. So we want that good balance of being confident and being not complacent. Before this season even started, we just talked as a team, 'let's just enjoy the journey', because we know ourselves that we can win it all. We just try to avoid pressure."

Courtesy of victories over the NINERS (2-1 on Day 1), and Bountee Esports (2-0 on Day 3, defending champion HomeBois have also managed to secure the second place on the Regular Season Standing despite a bumpy start of the tournament. Therefore, they have also secured their place in the second Upper Bracket Semi Finals spot.

RSG Malaysia's EXP Laner, Muhammad Arif "RIPPO" bin Abdul Halim, grandstanding after a spectacular showing against TODAK on Day 2 of MPL MY Se (Image via Moonton Games)

RSG Malaysia defeated TODAK (2-1 on Day 3) where the Season 7 champions' EXP Laner, Muhammad Arif "RIPPO" bin Abdul Halim, put in an MVP of the Match performance in front of his fiancée in the audience.

Despite this defeat, TODAK could have secured the second place on the table if it was not for a determined NINERS team who swept away the three-time MPL Malaysia champions and kept their hopes of entering the Playoffs alive after the MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 fixtures. This was only the second win of NINERS in the Regular Season of MPL MY Season 13.

MPL MY Season 13 Week 6 is the final chance for pro MLBB teams from Malaysia to enter Playoffs

MPL MY Season 13 Week 6 is the final week of the Regular Season and the last chance for the pro MLBB teams to secure the remaining six Playoff spots for themselves.

Six MLBB pro teams (i.e., TODAK, King Empire Esports, RSG Malaysia, Team HAQ, NINERS, and Monster Vicious) are seperated by three points only and will compete for the four remaining Playoff spots. Team HAQ, TODAK, and RSG Malaysia among these teams are the heavyweights in the MLBB pro scene of MPL MY.

Debutant King Empire Esports have showcased amazing performances and were considered as the only team capable of preventing Selangor Red Giants' spotless run this season. Furthermore, NINERS have already grabbed the second win in the tournament, and have also returned in the race to the Playoff spots after the MPL MY Season 13 Week 5 fixtures along with Monster Vicious.

On the other hand, four teams (NINERS, Monster Vicious, Barracuda Esports, and Bountee Esports) are seperated by only two points. They are also fighting to enter the safe zone (Rank 7 and 8) due to the promotion and relegation system of the tournament (the ninth-placed team will play a Challenger vs Defender match against the second-placed Challengers Conference team from MAL MY, and the 10th-placed team will be replaced by the first-placed Challengers Conference team from MAL MY).

MPL MY Season 13 Week 6 fixtures

The upcoming fixtures in MPL MY Season 13 Regular Season (Image via Moonton Games)

Day 1, Saturday, May 11, 2024

RSG MY vs Bountee Esports (12:30 PM UTC +8 hrs)

TODAK vs Monster Vicious (3 PM UTC +8 hrs)

HomeBois vs Barracuda Esports (5:30 PM UTC +8hrs)

Day 2, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Team HAQ vs King Empire Esports (3 PM UTC +8hrs)

Selangor Red Giants vs NINERS (5:30 PM UTC +8hrs)

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related updates