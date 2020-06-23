GTA 6 could release in 2023, says former Rockstar Games producer

Rockstar Games Announced an 'Expanded and Enhanced' version of GTA 5 on the next-gen PS5 for 2021.

Darion Lowenstein, former producer at Rockstar explained in a video that he's hearing rumblings of a 2023 release date.

(picture credits: PlayStation universe)

GTA V was announced as the first next-gen release for Rockstar Games in 2021. The announcement was made at the PS5 Reveal Event that took place on 11th June. Some fans were quickly angered at Rockstar's decision to not reveal any information regarding GTA VI.

The last installment in the franchise, GTA V was released in the year 2013. Although fans have been enjoying GTA: Online for a while now, they expected at least some news regarding the next GTA game.

Industry insiders believe that the game has been in early stages of development for a while now, and can have a 2022 or 2023 release date. Rockstar Games spend a long time developing their games to ensure that each product is given the care and polish the fans demand.

Rockstar's last big release was Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, and the game was one of the most critically acclaimed games of that year. The same polish and attention to detail can be expected from GTA VI, therefore, a 2022 release date seems likely.

According to a former producer at Rockstar, Darion Lowenstein, he has been hearing industry rumours surrounding GTA VI that point to a 2023 release date.

Darion has a very active profile on TikTok and regularly talks about his experiences in game development.

A 2023 release date seems likely for GTA 6, according to a former producer at Rockstar

"Lately I'm hearing rumours of 2023"

Upon being asked by fans about GTA VI, he had this to say: "Sadly, it's definitely not coming in 2020, probably not in 2021, and lately I'm hearing rumours of 2023"

He was proved right of course as Rockstar announced the release of GTA V on the PS5 for 2021. Whether his prediction of 2023 release date will also be true is still to be seen. Fans are eagerly waiting for at least a confirmation from Rockstar about the game still being in development.