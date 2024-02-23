Player discovers unlimited ammo exploit in Apex Legends Season 20

Sven, a pro player for Team Luminosity, has stumbled upon a bug that allows Ballistic to perform an unlimited ammo exploit in Apex Legends Season 20. On paper, it sounds quite game-breaking. To a certain extent, the ability to shoot at opponents consistently without having to worry about ammunition stock is game-breaking.

As showcased by LG Sven in the embedded post, this new bug allows Ballistic to perform an unlimited ammo exploit in Apex Legends Season 20.

Ballistic, unlike other Legends, has a third slot for carrying weapons as part of his kit. LG Sven has discovered that, upon shooting out a magazine, the Legend has no ammunition requirement to continue shooting if players equip their current weapon into the third slot.

The bug provides players with an unfair advantage in the title. It takes a core part of the game, looting, out of the picture and allows players to easily get their hands on a weapon and engage in combat.

This exploit does not seem game-breaking in the late game, where every player is kitted. However, it is a definite recipe for disaster in early-game combat, where players struggle to loot.

Respawn Entertainment should do the needful to preserve the competitive integrity of the game. While Season 20 has had a phenomenal overhaul, leaving these bugs unaddressed will lead to players feeling dissatisfied with the game. We expect the developer to release a hotfix to patch this issue in the coming weeks.

