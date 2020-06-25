The Last of Us Part II: Fans start a petition for Naughty Dog to 'Remake' the story (Spoiler Warning)

Naughty Dog has come under fire concerning the story of The Last of Us Part II, and fans have even started a petition.

The anger stems from certain character fates in the sequel, and its decision to let players control certain characters.

The Last of Us Part II (picture credits: inverse)

The Last of Us Part II is finally out, after nearly seven years of wait, and is a sequel to what is considered to be one of the finest games ever made in the history of gaming.

Following up on such a beloved game is a monumental task for any game. Many fans even thought that the game didn't warrant a sequel.

Early reviews came in for The Last of Us Part II a week before launch, and judging by the scores; the game had lived up and even surpassed the expectations of critics.

With perfect scores being given out left and right, the sequel had seemingly justified its existence. It was going to be loved all across the board by both fans and critics.

However, soon after the game was launched, fans had been split right down the middle. While some fans considered the game to be a masterpiece like the first one, some outrightly rejected the game's narrative and considered it a massive let-down.

Disappointed players' petition to 'Remake' the story of The Last of Us Part II

Fans have started a petition that calls for Naughty Dog to "remake" #TheLastofUsPartII's storyline. https://t.co/lLsxyJgHY0 pic.twitter.com/poDPFwpyD4 — PlayStation LifeStyle by Mandatory (@PSLifeStyle) June 24, 2020

The game's story details and plot points were leaked as the game went into its final stages and ready for release. Fans took offense with certain decisions made in the game and its narrative framing.

Post-release, the momentum hasn't died down, and Naughty Dog came under for the fate of certain characters in the game. Fans have started a petition on change.org regarding The Last of Us II.

Spoilers Ahead

The anger directed towards the game stemmed a lot from its decision to have Joel killed off at the very start of the game by the hands of a small group led by Abby. The player is then, halfway through the game, put in control of Abby.

A lot of players didn't felt like playing as Abby, the character who murdered one of the players' favorite characters so brutally. They also felt it did not do justice to the characters by having killed off Joel so unceremoniously.

The petition, that has already got over 19,400 signatures reads:

"The Last of Us Part II delivered great gameplay, graphics, and mechanics, but the story was extremely bad, they killed off our favorite character and forced us to use the character that killed off Joel, and we were supposed to connect to Abby throughout half of the game, and the main character isn't even Ellie."

Petition to remake the storyline of The Last of Us Part II

Cory Balrog, the director of the excellent 2018 game 'God of War', had this to say regarding this petition.

Dear lord, what the fuck is wrong with people? — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) June 25, 2020

