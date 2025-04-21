Wuthering Waves leak show early Lupa gameplay

The recent Wuthering Waves leaks show the early gameplay of Lupa, an upcoming character expected to debut in version 2.4. While Kuro Games has yet to reveal her kit, fans got a glimpse at the Resonator in action, thanks to previews shared by third-party sources like Team Gemberry78 on Telegram. Based on the leaked footage, Lupa seems to be a Fusion 5-star unit that will become playable.
This article takes a closer look at Lupa's early gameplay leaks in WuWa.
Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a grain of salt.
Early Lupa gameplay leaks in Wuthering Waves explored
Lupa’s early gameplay previews are among the latest Wuthering Waves leaks and caught the community by surprise. The footage comes from a closed beta test server, meaning players don't have any information about the abilities and kit of the female Resonator. At a glance, Lupa's design looks similar to Camellya's, but she has crimson hair instead of white.
Moreover, her attacks deal Fusion DMG on enemies and boast AoE properties. She can slash her way through targets and unleash massive nukes with her Resonance Liberation. We have no information regarding her weapon type, but it appears to have a melee archetype in the leaked gameplay.
Lupa can also be seen attacking a Tacet Discord built like a centaur. The leaker has claimed it is a new boss that will be introduced in the patch she debuts in. She is expected to arrive in version 2.4 with Cartethyia.
If the speculations prove true, Kuro Games will reveal Lupa in the next drip marketing cycle. The next livestream event may further showcase her official gameplay and abilities. The host could also tease the new boss and its significance in the future narrative. Players must wait for the official announcement to learn more about the character.
