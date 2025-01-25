Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby leaks: Gameplay, combat, and animations

Zenless Zone Zero’s Silver Soldier Anby is one of the upcoming agents who was revealed via the version 1.6 drip marketing campaign. Although HoYoverse has unveiled her element and specialization, players are still intrigued about her combat potential and kit. Thanks to credible third-party sources like Dimbreath, Proxies can witness her in-game animations from the closed beta.

This article further delves into Silver Soldier Anby’s gameplay leaks in ZZZ.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 1.6 closed beta and is subject to change from the final version. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Silver Soldier Anby gameplay and combat animation leaks explored

Silver Soldier Anby from Zenless Zone Zero is an Attack specialist hailing from the Electric roster. She also has a playable A-Rank version, who specializes in the Stun fighting style. Unlike her counterpart, Silver Soldier Anby is expected to take on the role of a hypercarry DPS, which is pretty much evident from her beta gameplay and kit.

In the leaked footage, she could be seen wielding dual blades to unleash forward slashes via her Basic Attack. Each of her hits applies a blue mark on the enemy's body. Dealing damage with Silver Soldier Anby’s EX Special Skill causes them to take additional damage.

Speaking of Special Skill, unleashing the ability enables her to quickly slash through an enemy. Hold down the enhanced version of the skill to throw her double-handed sword forward and deal massive damage.

Lastly, Silver Soldier Anby can unleash her Ultimate to unleash a powerful combo in a large area, dealing massive Electric DMG to all enemies within the effective range. The targets are also tagged by the blue marker on their body.

