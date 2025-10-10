Night Raid mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 4)

Night Raid is the fourth mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. It takes you to Cairo, Egypt, as GSGT Dylan Murphy and the Dagger 1-3 unit increase their efforts to find Selim and information about Pax Armata's plans. As the name suggests, the mission takes place at night, and you will have to use night vision for a long duration as you sweep the streets of the city.

The Night Raid mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign should take you approximately 30 minutes or less to finish. Here is a detailed walkthrough.

Night Raid mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign: Step-by-step guide

In this mission, you will essentially infiltrate the palace after taking down some Pax Armata forces in Cairo and then make your way forward. Stealth is the main priority as the Dagger 1-3 unit makes its way through the night.

Here are all your main and secondary objectives discussed one after the other in chronological order.

1) Reach the palace undetected

Traverse the sewers

Entering the sewers in Cairo (Image via EA)

After the cutscene, the mission starts, and you will find yourself in a closed-off area. Here, follow your team members to the sewer entrance and toggle your night vision on by pressing the 'X' key.

Next, press the dedicated key to force open the lock and go inside the sewer tunnel. Next, you can simply follow Carter as he leads the way forward through the sewers. Try not to fire any shots, as enemy forces will be right above you on the ground.

Hold your fire, especially when you begin overhearing Pax Armata soldiers talking overhead. Once they leave, Carter will lead the team outside, and the next objective in this mission begins.

Traverse the streets

A similar situation continues on the ground in this mission in the Battlefield 6 campaign. Follow Carter and hold your fire as the squad moves through the streets of Cairo. Civilians and Pax Armata forces are clashing on the streets, and you must keep a low profile. Crouch whenever necessary and move forward.

You may encounter an enemy soldier or two on the way, but don't shoot at them unless they engage you first. The primary objective is to keep a low profile and stay hidden as you make your way to the palace.

Take down the Pax soldier

Once you have covered enough ground, Carter will take a right and direct you to silently kill a Pax Armata soldier. You will see the soldier patrolling the street with an objective marker over his head. Pull out your knife and slowly sneak behind him. Press 'F' or the dedicated key to take him down.

The Night Raid mission in the Battlefield 6 campaign will then quickly move on to the next objective.

Eliminate the Pax squad

Slowly approach the next objective. You will be alerted to three or four more soldiers up ahead. Wait until Carter gives you the green light, and then shoot them down. Just pick one target at once and use your suppressed rifle to take him out quickly. The rest of your teammates will eliminate the remaining soldiers.

Traverse the streets

The objective in the Battlefield 6 campaign moves back to traversing the streets of Cairo. Follow Carter again and keep a low profile; don't shoot anyone unless the game directs you to do so.

You will reach the street right opposite the palace quickly. Don't stand in the open or peek carelessly towards the structure of the palace. Enemy forces may see you if you do so. The game will alert you if you start getting noticed. Al-Khatib points out an entryway to your squad, and then you must move. Follow Carter to your next objective.

2) Locate the informant

Take down the Pax soldier

Eliminate this Pax Soldier (Image via EA || Sportskeeda Gaming)

After a moment, you will encounter another Pax soldier. Sneak up on him and kill him with your knife quietly. Next, continue following Carter towards the Palace walls, from where you can get inside the complex.

Enter the palace grounds and cut the power

Cut down power here (Image via EA || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The squad will arrange a ladder, climb it, and enter the palace grounds. Keep your night vision goggles on. Even when it gets a bit brighter, it's still advisable to keep the night vision on for better visibility. You will have to avoid and fight soldiers in the dark.

Your next objective after climbing in is to cut the power. Follow Carter along as you sneak into the palace grounds. The squad must make their way to the objective marker to cut down the power. Keep a low profile by crouching and don't fire any shots.

Carter will then prompt you to enter the breaker room and cut power. Follow the objective marker and press 'E' or the dedicated key to cause a blackout.

Sweep the ground floor

Your next objective in the Battlefield 6 Campaign is to scan the ground floor and take down the necessary targets. Move towards the objective marker and take down all enemies you encounter. Now, you can open fire whenever needed and don't need to maintain a low profile.

Enter the Palace's ground floor with your squad and take down enemy soldiers. After killing all the enemies, you can scan the floor and collect all the valuables, including ammo, guns, and grenades.

At the Northern end of the building, you will see an open door. Go through it, take a left, and then another left to encounter more enemy soldiers. A large explosion will go off. Take cover and shoot anyone you can.

Sweep the upper floor and retrieve intel

Selim in the Battlefield 6 Campaign (Image via EA || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Next, you must go to the upper floor and clear out the rest of the enemies to find the informant. Go towards your South and through the open door to find the stairs. These will lead you to the upper floor.

There will be more enemies here; shoot them down quickly and look for the informant. Go North and through two doors. Unlocking the second door will expose you to enemies; take them down quickly. Sweep the room, go back outside, and check the room right next to it on your left as you come outside.

Finally, check the room to your North after Carter commands you to do so. This room will be deadbolted shut. Carter will shoot the lock open and expose you to multiple enemy soldiers, shoot back at them, and try to stay alive during this interaction in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

Unfortunately, during this shootout, the squad also buries a bullet in Selim's body, and he lies squirming on the ground once the firefight stops. Selim dies, and you are forced to chop off his thumb.

After cutting off Selim's thumb, you must exit the Palace and head to the exfil. Fight Pax soldiers on the way as you make your way out.

3) Escape the Palace

Fight your way out

Move towards the exit on your South following Carter and the squad. Drop down and continue following Carter and Lopez through the building. Collect any weapon or ammo you deem necessary on the way.

Follow the squad through the Southern exit and out into the palace grounds, where more soldiers will assault you in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. You can then enter the building again and exit through the East to get to the garden and out in the open.

You must fight your way through enemy forces and exit through the gate in the rear in the North.

4) Reach the rendezvous point

Locate the Exfil transport

Once you exit the palace grounds, you must go through the streets of Cairo to finish the mission. These are the last 10 minutes of the Night Raid mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign.

Initially, you won't see enemies in the streets. Al-Khatib informs you of the exfil location. Follow the objective marker and keep moving towards your North. As you move forward, a helicopter will scan the ground. Use the cover and then enter a building through a shutter on your left. Follow Carter and move towards the West.

Leave Cairo

Al-Khatib's team is on its way to pick you up. Keep following Carter until you are informed about the exfil vehicle. The van will arrive from your South once you get to the streets.

5) Escape through the Souk

Survive the ambush

The exfil van gets attacked at this point in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. Move quickly towards your East and go through the building close by. Follow Carter and shoot down enemies you see.

Follow Carter and go North, where you will encounter more enemies. Keep moving North and go through a ruined building following Carter and the squad. Clear out all enemies you see to move forward.

Next, move East and continue the fight. Take cover from the airship and go to the building on your right and towards the South.

Proceed to the Plaza

Move to the plaza to survive in this part of the Battlefield 6 Campaign (Image via EA || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Next, simply follow Carter to the exfil location. This will take you back to the main streets of Cairo. A cutscene will start at this point soon, where Lopez will get shot. Meanwhile, Al-Khatib will be on his way to extract your squad.

6) Hold out until extraction

Survive

Keep giving cover fire to Lopez and Gecko in this part of the Battlefield 6 Campaign. Protect your allies as you get ambushed by enemies on all sides. An air assault will also come through; take cover when it does, and continue fighting the enemies in the plaza.

Take down the helicopter

Shoot the chopper when it starts hovering (Image via EA || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Lopez will be moved to a building where the team stays behind cover. Here, after killing multiple soldiers in the vicinity, you will find a munitions stash. Pick up the RPG to destroy the helicopter.

Take the weapon, go to the second-floor balcony, and shoot down the Helicopter floating overhead. It will likely take multiple attempts. Stay in cover and wait for the chopper to start hovering. This will allow you to stabilize your aim and shoot it down. Once the chopper goes down, the Night Raid mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign will come to an end.

This was the mission walkthrough for Night Raid, which is the fourth mission in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. Once it ends, the next mission, No Sleep, will begin.

