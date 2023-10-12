Overwatch 2: 5 best poke heroes for Samoa map

The new Samoa map for Overwatch 2 Season 7 has thrilled the community. With circular goals, offset circular walls, high grounds, and choke points that will challenge even the most seasoned players, this intriguing addition brings a fresh perspective to the game. Many new tactics are coming with the new map, and many players may be debating about which hero to use on Samoa.

"Poke," or "poking" the opposing team is the act of inflicting damage from a distance without engaging in team combat. Before a confrontation, poke your opponents to waste their powers and make them easier to kill. They will eventually have to fight, flee, or perish. In choke spots, poke damage is at its highest and is typically more beneficial on defense.

Poke also provides a method of stifling the opposing team, forcing them to take cover from harm or use their skills to mitigate it. Importantly, it provides a means of making the opposing side take the initiative because poke damage is a serious danger that will only worsen over time. Here’s a look at the five best Poke heroes to use in Overwatch 2’s new map, Samoa.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 Poke heroes to choose in Overwatch 2’s new map: Samoa

5) Sigma

Sigma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sigma is a tank hero in Overwatch 2 with a wide range of skills, making him a versatile tank choice. His primary attack consists of two balls that he fires and causes damage when they collide in a small area. He has the ability to absorb projectiles with the Kinetic Grasp and turn them into overhealth.

He can also hurl a boulder at adversaries to momentarily knock them down. A sizable barrier that he can quickly deploy can withstand damage before being destroyed. Inflicting damage, his ultimate Gravitic Flux launches enemies in a radial area into the air before crashing them to the ground.

4) Ashe

Ashe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Overwatch 2, Ashe is a versatile DPS. She can damage opponents severely as a result of her abilities. On the Samoa map, her Viper and Coach Gun skills can assist in clearing angles or winning area engagements. The hero can swiftly switch places and confront or surprise enemies because of her adaptability.

She can easily move to higher ground with the aid of her Coach gun, especially on the Beach point's coastal side. If used correctly, her ultimate attack, B.O.B., can launch adversaries into the air and dispatch them with ease.

3) Bastion

Bastion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bastion is a damage hero in Overwatch 2. Its powers allow players to become the opponent team's worst adversary by causing immense damage to them. Bastion has the ability to instantly transform into a mobile minigun robot capable of stopping several enemies in their tracks.

The damage output in this phase is significant enough to dissuade even the tankiest heroes from pressing as the frontline. It is very hard for lone wolves to survive a direct confrontation with Bastion. This hero also has a grenade ability that can take a large amount of health away from heroes with lower health pools if they are hit.

The ultimate ability converts Bastion into a mortar cannon capable of firing up to three shots within the available ability range. If caught in the blast range, these mortars can wipe out weaker heroes off the map.

2) Ana

Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Overwatch 2, Ana is a support character with the power to heal others from a distance. Many other support heroes lack the ability to inflict healing and damage from a distance that Ana, who is carrying a rifle, can.

When a teammate is wounded, the rifle greatly heals them and wounds the foe. Ana also possesses a Sleep Dart that briefly puts enemies to sleep before reawakening them when they take damage.

In Overwatch 2, Ana's Ultimate ability, Nano Boost, gives her allies a significant damage increase of 50% and also grants them the same level of damage resistance. While this advantage may be enough to win the battle on its own, it works even better when coupled with a hero or ultimate that is just as strong.

1) Zenyatta

Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zenyatta is a support hero with a hefty damage output who can neutralize opposing threats. The Snap Kick, a passive ability, gives his melee attacks knockback. By doing so, he can put some space between himself and his flankers.

When combined with his Fire and Alt-Fire Orbs of Destruction, Zenyatta distinguishes himself from other Supports since he can easily eliminate even the toughest Heroes.

This Support hero heals teammates by applying Orbs of Harmony to them. Additionally, Zenyatta can place an Orb of Discord on a single target to perform Damage Amplification, which raises the damage that the target takes by 25%.

These are some of the Poke heroes available to pick from in Overwatch 2's Samoa map. Personal preferences, playstyles, and skill levels can have a huge impact on how easy or difficult a hero feels to a certain player. The best way to determine which heroes are appropriate for your playstyle and skill level is to try them out in-game.