Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops: All rewards, duration, and how to unlock

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 27, 2025 08:04 GMT
Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops
Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić collab (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops have been announced with the debut of the brand-new season. The latest season of Overwatch 2 has a lot of potential. The developers have incorporated a plethora of changes, all of which will contribute towards the growth of new hero metas, synergies, and team compositions.

In this article, we will explore all the details that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops. Read below to know more.

All rewards included with the Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops

The latest seasonal Twitch drops for Overwatch 2 include a collaboration with popular Slovenian professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Dončić. As per official sources, the latest rendition of Twitch Drops include the following collectible rewards:

  • Luka Dončić 77 Spray
  • OW2 Season 18 Lootbox
  • OW2 Season 18 Epic Lootbox
Read more: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18

Duration

The new wave of Twitch Drops have gone live for all regions on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. This promotional segment will conclude worldwide on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 7 am UTC/ 12:28 pm IST.

Check out: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Season 18)

How to unlock

Getting your hands on the new Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops is quite easy. You need to dedicate a certain segment of time into watching 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch. Once you fulfill the watchtime requirement for the different items, you will be able to claim them from the website, and access them in-game.

Here's a list of the watchtime requirement for all the different Twitch rewards:

  • Luka Dončić 77 Spray: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch for 1 hour.
  • OW2 Season 18 Lootbox: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch for 3 hours.
  • OW2 Season 18 Epic Lootbox: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch for 7 hours.

Also read: New bug allows players to infinitely block as Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 18

That's everything that you need to know about the brand-new Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops for Season 18. Once you've claimed these items, we urge you to participate in the "Play Like Luka" in-game event and get your hands on upto 77 lootboxes by completing different challenges.

