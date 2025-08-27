Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops: All rewards, duration, and how to unlock

Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops have been announced with the debut of the brand-new season. The latest season of Overwatch 2 has a lot of potential. The developers have incorporated a plethora of changes, all of which will contribute towards the growth of new hero metas, synergies, and team compositions. In this article, we will explore all the details that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops. Read below to know more. All rewards included with the Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch DropsThe latest seasonal Twitch drops for Overwatch 2 include a collaboration with popular Slovenian professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Dončić. As per official sources, the latest rendition of Twitch Drops include the following collectible rewards:Luka Dončić 77 SprayOW2 Season 18 LootboxOW2 Season 18 Epic LootboxRead more: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18DurationThe new wave of Twitch Drops have gone live for all regions on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. This promotional segment will conclude worldwide on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 7 am UTC/ 12:28 pm IST. Check out: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Season 18)How to unlock Getting your hands on the new Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops is quite easy. You need to dedicate a certain segment of time into watching 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch. Once you fulfill the watchtime requirement for the different items, you will be able to claim them from the website, and access them in-game.Here's a list of the watchtime requirement for all the different Twitch rewards:Luka Dončić 77 Spray: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch for 1 hour.OW2 Season 18 Lootbox: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch for 3 hours.OW2 Season 18 Epic Lootbox: Watch 'Drops-Enabled' OW2 content on Twitch for 7 hours.Also read: New bug allows players to infinitely block as Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 18That's everything that you need to know about the brand-new Overwatch 2 Luka Dončić Twitch Drops for Season 18. Once you've claimed these items, we urge you to participate in the &quot;Play Like Luka&quot; in-game event and get your hands on upto 77 lootboxes by completing different challenges. If this article was to your liking, you can also check out some of our other related content below:What is Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2?How to master Wuyang in Overwatch 2Overwatch 2 Season 18 will feature new Cassidy Mythic weapon skin